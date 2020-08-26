DANVILLE — Sewing machines are whirring, as area residents turn out hundreds of face masks for family and friends.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the do-it-yourselfers to meet the demand for masks, and that has led to an increased demand for fabric.
Sue Roberts was in Beiter’s Department Store one morning recently, picking up some camo Penn State fabric that had just arrived. An adult trauma care manager at nearby Geisinger Medical Center, she has made about 100 masks since COVID-19 started, giving 60 away to family and friends. When she spied some Pittsburgh Steelers fabric, she got some of that, too.
Early in the pandemic, elastic was hard to get, and so she had to wait to finish her first batch of masks. For men, she said, she likes to put the elastic at the back so they can bring the mask up and down easily. She plans to make a large batch of masks from her new fabrics.
“I don’t mind doing it,” she says. “Making masks keeps me busy in my spare time.”
The fabric table at Beiter’s is constantly busy these days. Moms are sewing masks for their kids going back to school. Louise Nogle, a part-time fabric cutter at Beiter’s, was there on her day off.
“I like the camo and military fabrics,” for her family members in the service, she said.
Penn State fabrics sell out instantly, along with NFL prints, despite their higher prices, at $9.99 to $11.99 per yard. A recent shipment of seven bolts of Penn State print sold out in a week. At 15 yards per bolt, that is more than the length of a football field.
Nancy Fetterolf is a regular worker at the fabric-cutting table.
“We sell hundreds of yards for masks,” she said.
“I’d say we get over 50 customers a day,” added Nogle. “Sometimes they are three and four deep waiting for us to cut fabric.”
Along with camo and sports prints, cats, dogs and other wildlife are popular. With hundreds of print and plain cottons for quilting and other sewing projects, Beiter’s has plenty of fabrics to choose from.
“At 9, when the store opens,” said Fetterolf, “there’s a rush to the back of the store for fabric and elastic. I have to hurry to get there before they do.”
Mary Osborne, from Bloomsburg, waited her turn with a bolt of Philadelphia Eagles fabric in hand. She bought a quarter yard to make masks for her son, a big football fan. In all, she said, she has made a couple hundred masks over the last few months.
Tom Beiter, store owner, says the demand for fabric is unprecedented.
“It’s driving everybody crazy. There’s no continuity in supply,” he said.
He said there are 10 different Penn State patterns, and he can’t keep them in stock. He re-orders as soon as a shipment comes in, but it can take four to six weeks for each new order to arrive.
“When we place an order, we take what we can get.”
The NFL prints in stock last week had just come in, and the run was on.
Experienced mask makers prefer 100 percent cotton, because it is easy to breathe through and it washes the best. As long as there are at least two layers of fabric, the mask is effective.
“I tried flannel at first,” said Roberts, because I knew it would be super protective, but it was too hard to breathe through.” She now chooses cotton for both layers.
Studies have shown that a double-layer sewn mask offers more protection than a surgical mask. The Mayo Clinic website states that a dual-layered cloth mask will trap the droplets released when the wearer talks, sneezes, or coughs, and it can be washed and re-used. Surgical masks protect against large droplets, but they are more loose fitting and must be discarded after one use. Another study by a Duke researcher has found that “handmade cotton masks stop a lot of droplets from normal speech, but bandanas and neck fleeces don’t block saliva spray much at all.”
Osborne said she likes to add a strip of metal over the nose in her masks so her glasses don’t fog up. The main requirement for an effective mask is that it fit snugly and that it cover both nose and mouth. Putting a mask on before glasses will help reduce fogging.
Kathi Beiter was involved in mask-making right from the start, when she heard from a college roommate whose sister, a doctor at Geisinger, was worried about the dwindling PPE supply for medical professionals at the hospital. So Beiter worked with Dr. Karen Korzick to get the materials and the seamstresses to replicate N-95 masks here in Danville.
Tom Beiter helped in ordering supplies, like vacuum bags, and Kathi put the word out on Facebook.
Sewing Bee church groups used their sewing skills to work with the heavy-duty fabrics and complicated patterns. All Sports America, in Northumberland, which was shut down by the governor as non-essential, put its idled sewing machines to good use and pitched in. Individuals sewed masks, too, and Beiter’s served as a spot to pick up supplies and drop off finished masks.
A Facebook group called “Volunteers: Central PA Health Workers PPE” helped get the word out. Kathi Beiter said, “I didn’t do much. It was all trying to put people in touch with people.” Thousands of masks were made locally to medical specifications, with HEPA filters.
Now the emphasis is on masks for personal use. Area residents are digging out their sewing machines and putting them back into service.
“I hadn’t used mine for nine years,” said Fetterolf. “It took me 20 minutes to thread it the first time. And then I had to figure out how to switch from zigzag to straight stitch. The next day I was up to speed.”