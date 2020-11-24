A 30-minute documentary filmed in May when Geisinger cared for more than 100 critically ill patients stricken with COVID-19, will offer a raw look at the challenges faced by teams across Geisinger and their efforts to combat the pandemic and connect sick patients with their families.
The documentary, "Five Days in May — Inside the Fight against COVID-19," airs this Sunday on WNEP-TV at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.
The documentary takes an inside look at the fight against COVID-19 through the eyes of critical care physicians, nurses and supply chain leaders at hospitals including Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
“It was fast and furious. And the number of cases that came in was so quick, we just could not keep pace with it initially,” said Dr. Ujwal Ratna Tuladhar, associate hospitalist at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
“When you see those numbers on the TV screen on the news it's almost numbing, but when you're here and you see these patients, it becomes real,” added Dr. Paul Arkless, associate director, Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.
The documentary is released at a time when Geisinger – and most hospital systems across the country – is grappling with the most intense surge of COVID-19 this year, which has created unprecedented capacity demands and taxed an already fatigued staff. Directed and produced by Kristin Doran, the documentary was filmed over five days when Geisinger believed the pandemic’s spread was at its height.
“Geisinger is now seeing record numbers of COVID activity in our communities and our hospitals. It’s full-blown community spread,” said Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nurse executive at Geisinger. “What you’ll witness in this documentary is the real experience of our heroic staff, and evidence that we desperately need the community’s continued support. If you’re asking how to help — please, wear a mask. This is far from over.”