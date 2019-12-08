SUNBURY — Gidget DeMas-Matuszewski moved away from Shamokin to stop the panic attacks and nightmares caused by the memory of a vicious dog attack in April.
However, the 48-year-old woman whose arms and legs were ripped apart on April 22 by her own pet said on Thursday that she still thinks fondly of the late 7-year-old American Bulldog named Porkchop. That day was the first time the 158-pound dog that she adopted at eight weeks old ever showed signs of aggression.
"He loved me so much, he really did. I still love him, even though he did what he did," she said. "I'll always love him. I can't turn that off just because he had a bad day."
DeMas-Matuszewski, who was living at 112A W. Sunbury St. in Shamokin, said she will never know what sparked the actions that spring day when Porkchop suddenly snapped. The autopsy showed no signs of rabies and no signs of elevated pheromones.
She said she never abused the dog. Porkchop was sweet and would sleep with her in bed since he was a puppy. He never attacked her before, despite some news reports saying the contrary, she said.
Her only theory is that Porkchop was jealous of her second American Bulldog named Little Bit. The female dog turned two in August and was also adopted at 8 weeks old.
"I will never really know why," DeMas-Matuszewski said. "That really bothers me."
What happened
DeMas-Matuszewski and her mother Linda Matuszewski arrived at the home that day around 12:30 p.m. She left Porkchop out to go to the bathroom, and then went to let Little Bit out as well.
That's when Porkchop struck. The dog latched onto her right upper arm. DeMas-Matuszewski managed to drag the animal out of the house onto the front porch and started struggling to get free.
The fight was vicious and bloody. Her front teeth were knocked out in the chaos. Her fingernails snapped out from the pressure of her fingers digging into the dog.
The dog continued mauling her, switching from the right arm to the left arm as well as her legs and back to her right arm. On the left arm, the bite hit a major artery, so the arm was spraying blood, causing DeMas-Matuszewski to drift in and out of consciousness.
Her mother and two young women passing by were unsuccessfully trying to free DeMas-Matuszewski with water, ice scrapers, shovels and strollers.
"We were all trying to get him off her, but he wouldn't let go," said Linda Matuszewski. "It was scary."
When the Shamokin Police arrived within 90 seconds of being called, Police Chief Darwin Tobias III said it was "a pretty chaotic scene" with the dog actively attacking her and the individuals trying to free her. He said that his officer deployed a police-issued Taser gun twice, but it didn't stop the animal.
"He just grabbed on harder," said DeMas-Matuszewski. "I said, 'please please stop.' I said, 'Oh my god, just effing shoot him, I don't care.' Because it hurt. I was in a lot of pain."
The officers shot the dog once and it let go of his owner, only to charge at the officers. The dog then was shot a second time, killing it, Tobias said.
"It was a terrible incident, a very unfortunate situation," said Tobias. "Everything possible that could have been done was done to try to save her life. Unfortunately the end result was neutralizing the dog. That's obviously something we never want to do."
DeMas-Matuszewski passed out from blood loss, but her mother said she remembers the paramedics loading her into the ambulance and taking her away. She recalls remarking about how Porkchop knocked out her daughter's teeth.
The whole attack lasted no more than eight minutes, DeMas-Matuszewski said.
"But I'm alive, and that's all that matters to me," she said.
Recovering
DeMas-Matuszewski said she had four surgeries that night and another five over the last few months. Porkchop ripped out skin, tendons and muscles. She required skin transplants on her arms and upper right thigh.
She said she still doesn't have full function in her right hand, has no feeling in her left hand, left arm and part of her right arm. She still needs physical and mental health therapy.
Her left arm still require tendon surgery, but her doctors said there's a 20 percent chance it will be successful. She has to wait for two years on her right arm, taking anti-rejection medication for the skin transplant and building muscle, before she is ready for plastic surgery, she said.
She remained in the Shamokin house for three months, all while having panic attacks and nightmares. She lost sleep and dropped more than 70 pounds. She didn't leave her bedroom for weeks and said she sometimes tensed up when she heard strange dogs barking.
"I'll be sitting there, and it will pop into my head, and I'll literally feel my skin ripping again," she said. "I'll go, 'God, clear my head, please please please.' It doesn't go away. The scars may heal, but it's harder to heal emotionally."
In July, she moved out of the house and in with her parents Thomas and Linda Matuszewski off Route 61 just outside Sunbury. She plans to move into a nearby home with her fiance, Christ Hefler, of New Jersey.
She kept Porkchop's ashes. The remains are in a box in the garage and in a small locket.
"I couldn't let that go," she said. "My counselor said it's all part of the healing process."
Tobias said he often thinks about DeMas-Matuszewski and said he hopes that she doesn't hold any ill will toward the officers for shooting the animal.
"Our thoughts are with her," he said. "I'm sure it was a very traumatic event for her. We wish her the absolute best and a speedy recovery."