When I heard about the cancel culture’s attempt to censor my beloved Dr. Seuss I leapt to his defense. Dr. Seuss has been a family favorite for his eloquence. Our collection of his works is impressive, though incomplete. When I would read monthly to first-graders at school, Seuss was a giggly treat. Especially fun was reading new tales to Sam and Jim, Sally and Callie. Not “Green Eggs and Ham.” Not “The Cat in the Hat.” Instead: “Yertle the Turtle,” “The Sneetches,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “Gertrude McFuzz,” and (skewering today’s obdurate opinions) “The Zak.” Seuss was punctilious at portraying cultural sins with wit, grace and rapturous valorous silliness.
What? The power brokers of culture are censoring Dr. Seuss? Folly fully on the loose! How dare those prima-donna barbarians of elitist prudery impose their cancel culture, their preening political correctness, on my bookshelves? How dare they censor “McElligot’s Pool,” “Mulberry Street,” and “If I Ran the Zoo?” The other stories banned are strange to me, so I cannot comment on those three.
Boy, this got me steamed. Bob, calm down, put hand to ear. Bob, listen. What sound do I hear? They’re not pulling these stories from shelves and tossing them onto the book burning bonfire. We leave that to those prima-donna barbarian elitist prudes on the other extreme, the ones who try to ban “Harry Potter,” “Lolita,” James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” or who sigh at “The Catcher in the Rye.” Fact is, the Dr. Seuss people simply are thinning out those early works of Seuss where content has been judged unsuitable, given modern sentiments and scruples.
Will sections deemed inappropriate be reworked? Baby and bathwater comes to mind, because when I rushed to defend my beloved Seuss, I went to my library and re-read ”If I Ran the Zoo.” The page illustrating some of the residents of the African island of Yerka is tacky and rude. His artistry seems drawn from the stereotypical portrayals that you might find in those disparaging Tarzan movies (“ungawa!”), even “Gone with the Wind.” So too the depictions of the helpers in the mountains of Zomba-ma-Tant where Seuss jokes about their eyes being slant. Times insensitive. Times thoughtless, like the depictions of the Monkeymen of Planet X in another book in my library: the collected comic strips of Buck Rogers. In a 1943 serial, Buck’s friend, Dusty, explains: “The Monkeymen of [Planet X] are descendants of the 20th century Japs – 500 years ago. After the United Nations destroyed Tokyo, they fled into space and reverted to type – and became Monkeymen.” We wonder, did all Native Americans raise their palms in the air and grunt, “How?” Perhaps if we’re willing to be honest, we have much to atone for now.
Tucker, Don Junior, plus those liberals lacking humor, let’s all chill out. That’s thing one. Let’s avoid rushing to our defensive corners so we can come out swinging. Seriously, there’s a time and place for us to read books that reflect the cultural biases of another era. Those works require the maturity to study them in context. Would you really want to read “Huck Finn” as a bedtime story to your third-grader? Would you really want to let your middle school child watch “The Birth of a Nation” and absorb it as history? Maybe some here would. Would you sing along with your daughter songs sung by black-faced Al Jolson in “The Jazz Singer,” a film revealing racist 1927? Even “Dumbo,” given hipster crows, deserves a disclaimer and to be understood in cultural context (by those willing to understand). Isn’t there something richer and sweeter to read to your buttery pancake loving toddler than “Little Black Sambo?”
Can we go overboard? Yes, that‘s what humans do best. Just watch Fox News’ uncritical, fawning for a crusade, readily offended reporting (playing to their audience looking to be offended) about this decision regarding a smattering of Dr. Seuss’ works. We humans love to ride a pendulum. That’s thing two. Still, my puzzler is sore trying to figure what’s amiss in “McElligot’s Pool.” Was it the reference to Eskimo Fish? Or the blunt farmer? There always is wheat and there always is chaff. Knowing which is which is smarter.
By the way, I daresay, I received my vaccination the other day. Looking forward to dose number two. They did it well, I conclude, from tent scrum into time slot line, then gentle vaccination to observation room. If only we had a vaccination for stupidity, hysteria, bigotry, too. Maybe we do.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.