DANVILLE — Interest is growing in the new business incubator Startup Danville, according to Denny Hummer.
Hummer, chairman of the economic development entity DRIVE board, said he met with a "very excited potential tenant" last Friday who possibly could rent one or two spaces at the startup in DRIVE offices, along Railroad Street.
The incubator will create health, wellness and technology innovations for the community. The project is supported by Merck's Neighbor of Choice Program. Merck will partner with the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center and DRIVE to provide programming, services and space to startup firms from Danville, Riverside and the region.
An open house and ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. March 18.
The first phase will be creating space at DRIVE headquarters to host the incubator. The business development center will handle programming and resources to include access to DRIVE's training and meeting space.
Hummel, who spoke at Wednesday's DRIVE board meeting, said the incubator will provide the opportunity to expand beyond the development center's Lewisburg incubator. He said there is interest in Sunbury to open an incubator there.
"Come celebrate what's happened and what is about to happen," he said.
The Danville Startup will provide entrepreneurs and innovators with offices and shared co-work space, high-speed internet access, confidential and no-cost business development assistance. Entrepreneurs will also have access to Bucknell University students and business development staff, educational programs on business formation, marketing, finance, networking opportunities, a pitch competition sponsored by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and information about opportunity zones and economic development.
The DRIVE board also approved renovations of $16,792 by the Generations firm at DRIVE headquarters for the back hallway from the handicapped-accessible entrance and the small conference room. DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said this will complete renovations of common areas in the building, which is the former office building at the Metso Minerals complex. She said DRIVE could use the cost as a match for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant it will seek.
Board member and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn attended a meeting Tuesday night in Danville about updating flood maps. Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, cited several projects that will allow the borough to do this including raising the railroad bridge on the DRIVE property, he said. This will help people not have to take out flood insurance, he said.