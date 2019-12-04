DANVILLE — DRIVE has been chosen to administer Focus Central Pennsylvania, DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman told the board Wednesday.
She said DRIVE, an economic development entity, will begin in that paid capacity starting in January. The payment amount has not been disclosed since Focus isn't public. She said this will provide a permanent home to Focus Central Pennsylvania, which is a regional marketing organization for new capital investments and new businesses. Focus will use DRIVE's office space as needed for meetings, she said.
She said an industrial development forum is planned for June at Suquehanna University, where more than 150 people will discuss industrial development in Columbia, Montour, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Centre and Mifflin counties.
She said she has been working on several new projects that should come to fruition in the next couple months.
DRIVE board Chairman Denny Hummer said he attended the summit sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at SUN Vo-Tech, where Wakeman was part of the panel, in November. "I was blown away with our representation on the panel," he said of DRIVE's broadband project. Wakeman said it provided an opportunity for all players to participate in what DRIVE is creating.
Hummer commended board members, saying he was grateful for the opportunity to work with each member. "This is an amazing board of remarkable individuals," he said praising them for their gifts and talents. He said he looks forward to an amazing year next year.
Since Wakeman has been executive director, DRIVE has purchased the former Metso Minerals property on Railroad Street; begun the Montour County wireless broadband network that currently serves customers in four townships; and has been instrumental in the WebstaurantStore in Hemlock Township and in Project Lodestone, a Columbia County real estate purchase in progress. As a result, 473 jobs have been created or retained; 32 businesses retained or expanded; $2.6 million in public and private grants obtained; and a $1 million trust set up for economic development investment.
The DRIVE board will next meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2 in its offices on Railroad Street. DRIVE meetings for 2020 will be the first Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m.