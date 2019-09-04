DANVILLE — The DRIVE staff has moved to its newly renovated office space in the former Metso Minerals property at 418 Railroad St.
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said they moved from a Montour County-owned building along Woodbine Lane on Friday. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving Montour and Columbia counties, owns the former Metso complex.
The DRIVE board met for the first time in the new location Wednesday.
Wakeman said chairs for the board meeting room were expected to be delivered later Wednesday. Logos and signs should be installed by the middle of the month.
She said painting will be done outside on three sides of the building, which is the plant's former office building. Work will be done in front since there is a 3-inch step after two handicapped parking spaces. The office's parking lot is not ideal because vehicles have to back out onto Railroad Street, she said.
Wakeman said DRIVE offices occupy about 1,600 square feet. A total of about 3,000 square feet was renovated with new carpeting, painted walls and intstallation of LED lights.
Renovations included a training room. DRIVE Project Manager Tim Hippensteel said the room will be accessible via a new entrance and will be available for rent. The room, which can be rented by the day or the hour, will seat about 30.
He said common areas, such as the main hallway and lunch room, were renovated.
Wakeman also reported closings on the final two properties at the Lightstreet business park, owned by the Columbia County Industrial Development Authority. DRIVE is handling the marketing, which should be held by the end of this month.
She said the rail siding project at the former Metso Minerals property should begin later this month with the project completed this fall. It is part of a $1 million state grant awarded to improve rail and truck access to the site.
She said she hoped closings on the sale of the Metso storeroom and plate shop would be this year.
Board Chairman Denny Hummer said DRIVE should always be observant on how it can help economic opportunity. He said the Metso site was an example of that. "It's what's next," he said of DRIVE's work.
Board Vice Chairman Greg Cole said it was a "balancing act to not get ahead of the issue."
He said DRIVE is in a position to market the Metso property.
"It's going to be exciting times next year," Cole said.