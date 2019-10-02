DRIVE to host open house

DANVILLE — Economic development entity DRIVE will hold an open house this month.
The DRIVE board and staff will show the newly renovated DRIVE, or Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy, office space and common areas as well as areas available for rent in the former Metso Minerals complex, at 418 Railroad St.
The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Reservations are due Oct. 11 and can be made by emailing info@driveindustry.com or by calling 570-284-4296.
The building includes a renovated community room available to businesses and nonprofits to rent for one hour or an entire day, DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said.
There is also 24,000 square feet available for fit-out and lease in the building.
At Wednesday's DRIVE board meeting, Wakeman said three sides of the outside of the office building will be painted to match the rest of the building. The board approved 360 Painting, of Williamsport and low bidder with $13,060, to do the work.
She said new curbs and angle parking will be installed in the front parking lot. The project will be advertised this month. Handicapped-accessible parking will be in the back.
Wakeman said a rail siding will be installed at the complex. She expects the complex to have rail access by the end of November. The project is part of a $1 million multimodal state grant. Bids to improve truck access there will be sought in the spring.
The board also approved DRIVE partnering with industries to "do a forward-thinking study by a consulting group" not to exceed $10,000.
Board Chairman Denny Hummer said a forward-thinking plan would be created for the region.
Since being formed in March of 2017, DRIVE has been involved with four economic development projects. It bought the Metso property of 20-plus acres with four buildings; started a Montour County wireless broadband network serving customers currently in four townships with the capability of serving more; Project Idaho, or a WebstaurantStore in Hemlock Township, Columbia County; and Project Lodestone, which is a Columbia County real estate purchase in progress.
DRIVE has created or retained 473 jobs; worked with 32 business retentions and expansions; obtained $2.6 million in public and private grant funds; and has a $1 million trust for economic development investment, according to Wakeman.