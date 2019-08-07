DANVILLE — The DRIVE board of directors will be holding its next meeting in new DRIVE offices.
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman told the board Wednesday DRIVE offices will be moved by the end of the month to the office building at the former Metso Minerals, at 418 Railroad St. The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4.
She expects renovations in part of the office building to be finished Friday and inspections held next week. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving Montour and Columbia counties, owns the Metso property.
The board also approved dissolving DRIVE's agreement with Montour County for leasing office space along Woodbine Lane as of Sept. 30. The county commissioners have already approved the agreement.
Board members approved seeking bids for exterior work on the office building, including painting on the front and sides to match the back and some roof work. Bids should be received before the September meeting.
Board member Susan McGarry said bushes will be removed from the front of the building and landscaping done after the painting is completed.
Greg Cole, board vice president, said DRIVE will be in a better position to market the space at Metso "now that we see what it can be."
Board member Al Neuner said the renovated office will provide a good first impression to prospective tenants.
The board also approved an agreement with Montour County for a state $1 million multi-modal grant to improve rail and truck service at the Metso property. The county serves as grantee for the project, which DRIVE will administer. The county commissioners have approved the agreement.