WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man, who was involved in a one-vehicle accident, was recently charged with DUI, unsafe driving and careless driving.
Axel Arturo Murillo, 22, of 10 California Circle, Watsontown, crashed his 2013 Dodge Ram pickup at 11:08 p.m., April 8, at Route 54 West and White Hall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Murillo told police he had been drinking.
He was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test. The lab test came back at .205 BAC.
Police said this was Murillo's second DUI within 10 years.
His preliminary hearing is June 1, 2 p.m. at Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.