DANVILLE — State and Danville police recently filed charges of driving under the influence and related charges in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Tamekin Delyon Bradley, 43, of Pittsburgh, faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances; possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, wrapping papers; expired registration; driving following suspension of registration; driving with an expired license; careless driving; driving with an open container of alcohol; driving without valid inspection certificate.
Trooper Jared Muir of state police at Milton filed the charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township Nov. 3 at 4:13 p.m. A blood test showed Bradley was under the influence of marijuana, cocaine and alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of .071 percent.
A Cooper Township woman is facing drug possession, DUI and hit-and-run charges after striking an electronic wheelchair and a residence with her car in Danville on July 9, according to Danville police. Police allege Shaunna L. Jones, 33, of 356 Mount Zion Drive, was driving an SUV at the time of the 11:20 p.m. crash at 233 DL&W Ave. A witness, Ashley Shaffer, told Officer Yvonne Kinney that she heard tires screeching and came out of her house and saw a female pulling away, striking the house as she left. Police located the vehicle and Jones, who refused a blood test. Police filed the charges earlier this month.
Jones is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, including rolling papers, a clear tube with burnt residue, a clear glassine baggie and a straw. Jones also is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to attended property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and DUI.
Nicholas Cleveland, 31, of Bloomsburg, faces DUI and careless driving charges after the car he was driving ended up in a ditch along Wall Street in Danville Nov. 1 at 1:10 a.m. Danville Officer Devon St. Clair reported Cleveland failed a field sobriety test. A blood test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .132 percent.