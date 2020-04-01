DANVILLE — Danville borough tax collector Chas Bartholomew has created two drop-off locations where people can pay their 2020 Montour County and borough real estate taxes.
A box, where water and sewer payments are also dropped off, is available in the parking lot behind the Danville Municipal Building and one is available at 620 Mill St., which is next to Fulton Bank. People can walk in the door and put the payment in the mailbox with Bartholomew's name on it.
People can also pay online by visiting the Montour County website at montourco.org and going to the Danville borough taxes link. They can pay by credit card or with a check through the website.
If someone who is dropping off a payment wants a receipt, he or she needs to provide a self-addressed stamped envelope.
The discount period for paying taxes ends April 30, he said.
For questions, call 570-275-1821 or email danvilletaxman@ptd.net.