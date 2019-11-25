DANVILLE — An intoxicated man punched his girlfriend in the mouth, which caused bleeding, police said.
Officer Devon St. Clair was called at 3:15 a.m. Friday to Suite 201 at 418 E. Market St. and spoke with a woman who was on the front porch. Her mouth was bleeding and her lips were swelled, police said.
Police said the woman was intoxicated and she said Bruce L. Matthews, 41, hit her. She declined emergency medical services.
Matthews then came out of the home and was also intoxicated and belligerent, St. Clair said. He placed him in the back of the patrol vehicle and double-locked handcuffs behind his back.
The officer interviewed the woman, who said Matthews pushed her down on the back porch when they were drinking and hit her in the face.
St. Clair charged Matthews with simple assault and harassment. He was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.