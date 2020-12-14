DANVILLE — A borough man will spend five days in the Montour County Prison then 60 days of home confinement for driving under the influence of alcohol in May in Mahoning Township.
Montour County President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. issued the sentence Monday in the case of Jeffrey Joseph Studenski, 36, of 444 Water St. James also ordered Studenski to pay court costs and a $300 fine, perform 20 hours of community service, undergo drug and alcohol treatment and participate in alcohol highway safety school. The judge granted him automatic work release. The jail sentence begins Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
Township police pulled over Studenski at 2:39 a.m. May 18 on Bloom Road at Woodbine Lane. According to the charges, he registered a blood alcohol content of .251 percent. It was his second DUI offense within 10 years. He was last charged in March of 2011, also in Mahoning Township.
— JOE SYLVESTER