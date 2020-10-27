DANVILLE — Driving under the influence resulted in jail sentences for two Danville area defendants in Montour County Court on Tuesday.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Ardie Marie Strauser, 53, of 54 Eyer Road, Danville, to five days to six months in the Columbia County Prison, beginning Nov. 13. Norton granted her automatic parole at the end of the minimum. She was arrested for driving under the influence on June 28, 2019, on Route 11 in Mahoning Township. It was her second DUI offense. She also must pay court costs, a $300 fine, undergo treatment and perform 20 hours of community service, the judge ruled.
Raymond Culp, 53, of 54 Bloom St., Apt. 4, Danville, must serve 72 hours to six months in the Montour County Prison, with automatic parole after the minimum, for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, marijuana, on Feb. 9 on Route 54 in Mahoning Township. Norton also ordered Culp to pay court costs, a $1,000 fine, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and treatment and perform 20 hours of community service.
Another defendant, Chad Shaffer, 35, of 217 DL&W Ave., Danville, whose parole was revoked on Sept. 16 after he failed to report to his probation officer on several occasions and failed to submit a urine sample, will be released from the Montour County Jail following a drug and alcohol evaluation and submission of a home plan Norton also extended Shaffer's maximum sentence by 140 days, the amount of time he was out on parole, to Aug. 30, 2023. He originally was arrested on charges of manufacture, delivery and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in 2018.