DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors have announced Aug. 14, as this year's Dumpster Day.
It will be held 8-11 a.m. at a new location, the Danville Soccer Complex, East Market Street, behind the state hospital next to the water treatment plant.
Residents should enter from the west end of the lot, next to Water Treatment Plant.
Proof of residency is required.
Only one vehicle or trailer will be allowed per household. The township will not accept any of the following: tires, paint cans, appliances with freon, air conditioners, computers, electronic equipment, TV sets, brush, limbs, stumps, grass, garbage, or contractors waste products.
Residents should be in line by 11 a.m. or will be turned away, supervisors said.
This information is also available on the township's website at www.mahoningtownship.org.
The township requests that residents help unload their items, if able.
The township also reserves the right to refuse any items.