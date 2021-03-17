Gov. Tom Wolf's loosening of restrictions on restaurants and bars will make life a bit easier for Jim Kadryna and other local food and drink venue owners.
"I think without a doubt, it's easing the minds of our clients," said Kadryna, who with his wife, Sherri Harpster Kadryna, owns The Venue at Liberty Valley, in the former Liberty Valley Country Club clubhouse, in Liberty Township.
On Monday, Wolf said that self-certifying restaurants can increase the number of served customers to 75 percent of their normal capacity and resume bar service starting April 4. Gyms and entertainment venues also will be able to increase the number of customers they serve to 75 percent of normal capacity and the cap on indoor crowd sizes will be increased to 25 percent. Outside gatherings will be allowed to increase to 50 percent the venue’s normal capacity.
Also under the new regulations, effective April 4, restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food, and the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.
Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, also still apply.
Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity if they complete the state’s self-certification process to confirm that they are following COVID safety guidelines. Restaurants that don’t complete the self-certification process can operate at 50 percent capacity, Wolf said.
Kadryna said a 75 percent capacity for his business equals about 400 people.
"I think he has been proactive and cautious at the same time," he said of the governor. "Nobody has gone through what we had to go through. I think it's going to be good for everybody emotionally, as well. I think it's going to be healthy all the way around."
The easing of restrictions is happening as the Kadrynas' business has even getting closer to Easter buffet and more people are getting vaccinated, Jim Kadryna said.
"A lot of our clients are older," he said. "They're getting the vaccine. They feel a lot more comfortable."
Lauren Felice, an employee at L.T. Evans Eatery and Draft House, in Danville, said everyone was excited to hear about Wolf's statement.
"We've been waiting a long time to hear something like this," she said. "A 75 percent capacity is a good start. We are really looking forward to having barstools be allowed again."
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”
Wolf said mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders are still needed to limit the spread of COVID.
“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf said.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said Wolf’s move is welcome but that the governor should be more ambitious about undoing the COVID mitigation restrictions.
“It has not come soon enough and does not go far enough to help Pennsylvania’s workers, small businesses, and hospitality industry recover from a year’s-worth of unprecedented Wolf administration-mandated shutdowns,” he said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette County, said that voters unhappy with the pace of reopening the economy should vote in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit Wolf's emergency powers.
“For far too long, Governor Wolf has used his unilateral authority to change and suspend state laws and shut down local economies, putting many people out of work," he said.
The proposed constitutional amendment is scheduled to be on the May 18 ballot and would limit emergencies to 21 days unless the General Assembly approves it and bar the governor from vetoing legislative efforts to end his emergency declarations.
The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said the governor’s move was a welcome response to their plea for Wolf to act. Chuck Moran, executive director of the tavern association, said the group had asked Wolf to relax the restrictions last week because neighboring states were doing so.
“As the light at the end of the tunnel appears a little brighter today, it is our hope that with continued success from our country’s medical scientists and the rollout of the vaccine, that we’ll be out of this dark place soon,” Moran said.
CNHI Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty contributed to this story.