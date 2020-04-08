“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything”
— William Shakespeare
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY IN THE U.S.
4/9/1865 Robert E. Lee surrenders
4/12/1945 Franklin D. Roosevelt dies and Vice President Harry S. Truman becomes president of the U.S.
4/12/1954 Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”
4/12/1861 The American Civil War began as Confederate troops opened fire at 4:30 a.m. on Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina.
4/14/1997 Tiger Woods at 21 years old became the youngest golfer ever to win the Masters Tournament
THIS WEEK IN DANVILLE HISTORY
4/17/1917 A never-failing sign of spring, beside robins and bluebirds, the Hurdy Gurdy made its appearance on Mill Street. It was in the hands of two robust looking sons of Italy one turned the crank while the other roamed the street for pennies.
4/10/1941 The Easter Flower Market was without 2 favorite flowers this year. The missing hyacinth and tulip was a sad reminder of the people who supplied them to America, the Hollanders, who were among Hitler’s victims.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Valley Grange 1184 recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Members congregated at the Grange building to take part in a covered-dish dinner. They also honored the Valley Grange longest-standing members. Pictured in the local newspaper was Martie Gerringer pinning a corsage on the lapel of her Uncle Clyde Krum, a 70-year member along with his wife, Ruth. Gerringer’s mother Sarah Kreischer was also a member for 70 years. Other long-time members were: Hazel Savage, 75 years; Lansford Steininger, 60; Robert George, 55; James and Lois Hagenbuch, Dorothy Keefer and Minor Leighow, 25 years.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Danville High Student winners at the ‘Greaser Day’ festivities included Harold Gerst, sophomore, and junior class male winner; Debi Smedley, sophomore girl winner; Chris Smith, junior girl winner; Marty Ruk, senior male winner; Jeanne Smith, senior girl winner; Mike McDevitt, male faculty winner; and Beth Cooke, female faculty winner.
The senior choir of First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robert Davies, held its final rehearsal for its special ministries. The choir was practicing to present “The Living Cross” by Derric Johnson during the Friday communion service and Don Wyrtzen’s “Easter Praise” on Sunday.
Easter was celebrated on April 4 in 1980.
Dave Campbell, a 1976 DHS graduate, spent days instructing students phases of the microcomputer. The computer course, taught by James Long, started in January with the installation of three new microcomputers.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Danville Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Aerie 838 was held at four locations. The hunt would begin with the sound of the local fire horn. Children 11 and under were invited to take part. Twenty prize eggs were hidden at each location. The FOE held its first Easter Egg Hunt in April of 1946.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Mrs. Charles Confer, Bloom street received a letter from her husband, Petty Officer Charles Confer, in which he stated he had been in the invasion force for the battle of Iwo Jima.
When the B-25 Mitchell Bomber group of the 12 AAF celebrated their completion of two full years of combat operations M. Sgt. John W. Blue son of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Blue was a participating member of the squadron. Sgt. Blue was a line inspector with the air corps that had a flying record of duty in Tunisia, Sicily, Italy and southern France. This outfit had five campaign stars and a War Department Citation for distinguished service in battle.
Staff Sgt. Robert J. Davis son of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Davis was a member of the personnel that established the first official U.S. airfield on German soil. When the P-47 Thunderbolts took off for their first ‘hop’ the ground crew personnel formed a cheering section.
Each article describing the Easter Sunday service in the many churches throughout Danville began with impressive or church filled parishioners at the majestic services. The newspapers were full of optimism that the war in Europe would end very shortly but there was always the heartfelt concern for those soldiers still in battle. The pastors through their sermons and prayers gave hope to those sitting in the pews.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Harry J. Ditzler and Luigi Boccelli, both students at the Overbrook School for the Blind spent Easter at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Walter S. Ditzler. Both young men were highly gifted musicians. Ditzler was a finished pianist and organist while Mr. Boccelli possessed a wonderfully beautiful voice. Mr. Boccelli sang to Mr. Ditzler accompaniment in St. Joseph's Church during morning service; the selection was “Consider and Hear Me” by Willard and in the evening the “Holy City.”
Mr. Boccelli then sailed for Italy his native land where he planned to spend years in vocal training.
Both Mr. Boccelli and Harry Ditzler had outstanding careers throughout this country and Europe.
The members and visitors of St. Joseph Church were enthralled with the glorious celebration in honor of the Risen Savior. The snow-white marble altars and statues together with banks of roses and lilies and gold vestments of the clergy made a picture of holiness and loveliness quite befitting the significance of the day. The choirs were at their best and added beauty to the effect of the splendid occasion plus Father Dougherty’s inspiring sermon.
n
The Jewish holiday of Passover began last evening at sunset and ends at nightfall of April 16.
I can’t remember when I ever enjoyed more looking out the windows of my home at the sight of the daffodils, flowering trees and bushes along with many birds including a cardinal in my yard. I am still waiting for a robin. Does anyone remember the hand gesture at the first sight of seeing a robin? What about the Canadian geese, I haven’t heard them heading home.
Easter memories are numerous, new Easter outfit including hat and gloves, checking out the rabbit nodding its head in Jacobs Candy store window, the colored peeps for sale, Easter egg hunts, of course the magnificent Easter Sunday church services, after our ham dinner walking up one side of Mill Street and down the other, greeting and stopping to exchange a few words with so many others in an unplanned ‘Easter parade’ with our Easter bonnets.
I always had to search for my Easter basket at home which included marshmallow Peeps, jelly beans and an egg with my name on it. (There were three stores that made candy in town, Jacobs, Courogen and the Capitol restaurant.)
Great times, great memories.
And now very sad realizing that for the first time ever I won’t be entering St. Joseph Church on Easter to walk into that beautiful scene of the church full of lilies and spring flowers, hear the joyful voices of the choir; to partake in the Easter Sunday celebration of the resurrection.
Thank you to Father Marcoe for providing his parishioners with YouTube Masses. I was thankful to watch Father holding the Palm Sunday Mass, though heavyhearted looking at an empty church for such a beautiful service. I am pleased that I will be able to be part of Easter Sunday Mass through YouTube. I will be praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.
May everyone have a blessed Easter with loved ones remembering those working around the clock against this deadly virus.
— Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.