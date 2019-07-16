Not everyone has to go to college. Not everyone should.
Some students’ talents and interest lie more in the realm of technical skills, or skilled public service positions.
There is a great shortage of the latter. Fortunately our Valley has solutions for that — vocational-technical schools.
Danville students attend one such school on the other side of Bloomsburg, along with students from six Columbia County school districts.
The Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School serves an important need, but it could do even more. It needs to expand to offer more to students, so they can learn computer technology, building trades such as carpentry or heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration maintenance, or automotive technology or welding. The school must grow in physical size to provide more room, which also will open up its programs to more students.
The school’s joint operating board has a proposed plan in place that could cost close to $30 million, eased slightly by the $1 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development that state Sen. John Gordner announced last week. Still, the districts will have to come up with a lot more, which causes board members in at least a couple of the districts to hesitate. That is a hurdle the vo-tech board will have to work out. The benefit from the expansion will reap benefits for our Valley.
For one, it opens the possibility of emergency services classes in firefighting, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
The Pennsylvania Fire and EMS Commission has warned that because of a significant drop in the number of volunteers, the commonwealth’s volunteer emergency services are operating in a crisis mode. A state report noted there are now fewer than 38,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania, a fraction of the 300,000 who responded to fire alarms across the state in the 1970s.
Danville Area School Board member Dawn Koons Gill, an emergency medical technician, has been pushing for CMAVTS to offer courses in emergency services, a move which could encourage high school students to take classes, become certified and serve as first responders.
CMAVTS Administrative Director Dave Bacher has said adding at least an EMS curriculum is “absolutely a possibility.”
The Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township offers a protective services curriculum, which teaches the skills needed to become an EMT, firefighter, paramedic, police officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, security officer and industrial safety technician. Gill said those are among the most popular classes in that school.
The need for firefighters, police and emergency medical services personnel is in addition to all of the auto and diesel mechanics, plumbers, electricians and computer experts the region will need in the future.
All of those skilled workers not only fill a need in society, those good-paying jobs also boost the local economy, keep taxes from going even higher, reduce crime and keep our young people from moving away.
It’s an investment that will lead to a bigger paycheck for the region.