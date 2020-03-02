MOORESBURG — The recent 75th Elk Toss, held at the home of Van Wagner, was successful.
The elk toss, a charity auction and winter festival raised more than $2,800 to be split among the following organizations: Gate House, Danville, $2,000; Community Cafe at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, State College, $400; House of Hope, State College, $300; and Danville Diaper Bank, $169.
Visitors also brought a pickup truck full of food for the Danville-Riverside Food Bank.
Winners were also announced for each of the events. In the Men's Elk Toss, Jacob Wagner, of Danville, won first place (53'1"); James Thompson won second place (51'10"); Dylan Durnick won third place (51'0"); Van Wagner, of Danville, won fourth place (48'10"); and Ryan Zerbe, of Maryland, won fifth place (44'0").
In the Women's Elk Toss, Olivia Roth, of Reading, won first place (35'6"); Pam Shellenberger, of State College, won second place (32'9"); and Tamara Wagner, of Danville, won third place (31'0").
Winners in the Children's Elk Toss were Holden Frantz, of Danville, in first place (45'0") and Camden Franz in second place (36').
Winners in the Hog Toss (12-17 age category) were Luke Wagner, of Danville, in first place (40'2"); Tex Duff Jr. in second place (33'9"); and Noland Franz in third place (26'5").
The winner of the Elk Bugling Competition was Ryan Zerbe, of Maryland.
The Salad Toss winners were Ann Clements and Brian Nichols, both of State College, for the second year in a row.
Todd Tilford, of Sunbury, won first place in the Scrap Iron Toss and TJ Willoughby, of Danville, won second place.
The winner of the Kids Scrap Iron Toss was Holden Frantz, of Danville.