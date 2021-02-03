We’ve been taking bets on the name of our grandbaby Eve’s little brother. According to my eldest brother’s decree, all unborn babies in our family shall be called Nemo, until brought forth.
This time, due to genetic caution, our daughter and her husband thought it prudent to find out in advance whether the baby is him or her. Some proposed names were literary: Fitzwilliam Darcy Mitchell, for example. Musical (in the jazz mode): Louis Armstrong Mitchell or Brubeck Mitchell. For the rhyme scheme (winking at fuss-budget conservative Evangelicals): Steve. Geographical: Yosemite. One miscreant wanted him to be named Michael, just to mess with us and add confusion given all of the other Michaels our daughters married. Adam was quickly dismissed, for, as our son said, that is beneath us, way too obvious. I rather liked Gomez or Ebenezer. Kanye was out. Some thought LeBron might work, or Stephen Curry, or Klay, or Draymond (they live in Oakland). Jesus might be too heavy a lift for the lad.
Informed on Bloomsday (June 16) to expect a grandson, we’ve been waiting and watching. Well, on Jan. 23 (as easy as 1-2-3, this male says blithely), Isaac James Mitchell was welcomed into the world, all 7 lb 8 oz, 21 inches of him. Isaac for dad’s side, in Hebrew meaning “laughter,” something we all can use. James for my wife’s branch of the genealogical tree, her grandfather: General James Charles McKenna of Punjab.
Watch out for the fountain of youth shot forth by little boys! It is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius and we sure could use it. Baptize us all, Isaac James, in new days. “Harmony and understanding. Sympathy and trust abounding. No more falsehoods or derisions. Golden living dreams of visions. Mystic crystal revelation. And the mind’s true liberation. Aquarius. Aquarius.”
My daughter reports that Isaac James is a first-class snuggler. Eve, between stares, kisses and getting upset when little brother cries, tries to make sense of all this. If she ever does, she can teach me. All we know is the terror and joy that comes with children, whether one week old or 40 years old.
What do any of us want for our children and grandchildren, despite the expectations with which we can burden them, like them becoming the next star football player or among the top ten in their class? What do any of us really want? Are they safe? Are they happy? Are they healthy? Do they have good friends? Are they good people? Kind people? Unselfish people? Loving people?
How has all of this changed you? What are you looking forward to? What are your post-COVID plans? It’ll be interesting to see if we can remember how to use cash. I can’t remember when I last used cash. Elaine and I long for and fantasize about those casual and spontaneous trips to the restaurant or “hey, let’s go to the movies.” Elaine wants tea parties with Eve and to take her shopping and out to lunch in a little posh frock. Maybe we could get a kayak? Mayhaps. Beyond our budget right now. It’s expensive and requires perspiration. Although, kayaks and Prosecco go well together. It also will be pleasant to travel, pay a surprise visit to our first congregation, head cross country, interview my High School Class of ’71. It’ll be bliss just to have a party with friends and ladle from stock pots of abundance and cheer.
How are you surviving? In our case, it is mostly courtesy of plenty of books and lots of TV mysteries and Britbox and Gunsmoke, all just to distract us from the tedium of news, news and more news. Frankly, I worry about what I’m going to do now that Isengard has fallen. Now that the Shire has been scoured. Bye, bye, Sharkey. Trumpism: crushed or converted. My son and I agree how sanity, courage and hope require that we wean ourselves off from being sucked into the black hole of all the negativity. Time for the Hebrew “Tikkun olam.” Time for the “repairing of the world.” Time for putting together the shards of light. Time for making beauty and seeing beauty. Time for snuggling.
When was the last time we had a really pure belly laugh? Cleansing laughter? Perhaps Wall Street and Main Street might begin to realize that ugly hatred, racism, violent extremism, chauvinism, delusional lies, willful ignorance, anti-American conspiracies and self-serving power grabs really aren’t profitable. If we won’t act out of decency, how about from self-interest?
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.