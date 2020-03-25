MAHONING TWP. — An emergency blood drive will be held at Mahoning Township’s East End Fire Company’s Social Hall Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only.
On its website, the Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage due to the number of blood drives being canceled as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The blood center is taking the following precautionary steps to prevent others from becoming infected:
Donors who do not feel well should reschedule their appointment.
Donors who have traveled to areas of major outbreaks such as mainland China, Korea, Italy, and Iran should postpone blood donation for 28 days from departure.
Donors who have been exposed to a person having a diagnosis of COVID-19 infection should postpone donation for 28 days. Examples of exposure include but are not limited to person-to-person contact, quarantine, or on an infected cruise.
Donors who have recovered from COVID-19 should postpone their donation for 28 days from the end of symptoms.
Visit GIVEaPINT.org or call 800-B-A-DONOR. For more details, visit www.mahoningtownship.org.
— Karen Blackledge