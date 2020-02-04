Jeremy Brown has been appointed director of the East Central Emergency Network of Columbia and Montour Counties.
He replaces Brian Pufnak, whose final day is Feb. 7. Brown, who was appointed co-deputy director in August 2018, will assume duties Feb. 8.
Board Chairman and Montour County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Monday Pufnak and his family will be relocating to the Harrisburg area, where he expects to do consulting work there.
"We appreciate the many contributions Brian has made to ECEN over the last two years and look forward to Jeremy implementing ongoing initiatives at the center as well as those planned for the future," Holdren said.
Brown has worked at the center since June 2008 with his most recent duties including overseeing the technical side of the communications network.
