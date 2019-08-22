BLOOMSBURG — The East Central Emergency Network board approved joining the STARNet communication system and a lease for radios for the 911 center Thursday.
STARNet is the state police radio network.
The lease for the radios, at the center in Bloomsburg, which serves Montour and Columbia counties, is part of a $3.25 million lease with Motorola, said center director Brian Pufnak.
Commissioners in both counties previously approved the lease for the new center radios. The commissioners make up the network board. Columbia County Commission Chairman Chris Young was absent.
Pufnak said the entire system is at "end of life" and he is looking to pay for new equipment using 911 wireless fees paid over time.
He said a new console, which has been ordered, will cost $1 million and he plans to apply for a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency grant to pay for it.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said tremendous improvements have been made with radio reception for emergency responders. He said he previously couldn't understand what was being said on the Washies Fire Company mobile radio.
"We're well on our way to being satisfied with our radio system," Finn said.
Motorola plans to buy radios that were purchased from another company two years ago for Montour County and Riverside firefighters. The radios were purchased using money the county commissioners raised from donations.
New radios will be purchased for first responders in Montour County and Riverside and Rush Township, in Northumberland County.
County Commission Chairman and Network Board Chairman Ken Holdren hopes the county can raise at least $400,000 for radios.
On Wednesday, he said Geisinger plans to make a generous donation toward the radios. The total cost for 100 mobile radios and 163 portable units is $919,646. Police, fire companies, county offices and emergency medical services will use the radios.
Holdren also reported he and Pufnak met Wednesday with Northumberland County officials about an error that was missed. Northumberland County did not reimburse Montour County for 911 phone fees paid to the 911 center from Riverside and Rush Township, which are in Northumberland County, since 2016. Northumberland County officials are investigating and Montour officials will meet with them again in about two weeks to work toward a resolution, Holdren said.
Pufnak didn't have an estimate on what the center would be paid.
He said a new contract would be negotiated with Northumberland County for the 911 center to continue to handle calls for Riverside and Rush Township.