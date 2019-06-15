DANVILLE — Area emergency responders will participate in an evacuation drill starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Nursing Home, Nazareth Memory Center and Maria Joseph Manor.
The scenario, according to Mahoning Township’s East End Fire Department Chief Leslie Young, will be a tornado watch issued which changes to a warning and the nursing homes beginning to activate their severe weather policy. Soon after, a tornado will “strike” the Emmanuel and Maria Joseph Manor buildings.
This will result in the collapse in the 200 block of rooms at Emmanuel with entrapment and a simulated smoke condition but no visible fire. The collapse will leave the Nazareth building unsecured and memory-compromised patients entering the collapsed area, according to the scenario.
The tornado will cause building damage and a simulated fire at Maria Joseph Manor’s third floor with entrapment in the penthouse and residents on other floors needing help to evacuate, she said.
Fire. rescue and medical responders will focus on search and rescue, evacuation and simulate fire suppression.
Anyone who will portray a victim will be wearing a red tag with injuries listed on the back of the tag. There will be residents in the facilities not participating in the drill.
Staging will be done at Danville High School’s parking lot at 5:50 p.m.
The objectives of the exercise will be to simulate a tornado strike at two high-occupancy buildings with multiple entrapments, successfully search for and rescue any victims in a smoke-filled environment and to assist both facilities with the evacuation of injured and non-injured residents, she said.