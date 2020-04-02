DANVILLE — When emergency medical technician Amos Leon arrives home, he strips down in his back porch, sprays his uniform with disinfectant and puts his clothes in the washer.
"I have a wife and three kids at home. I have a fresh uniform in my locker," he said Wednesday while discussing precautions he takes during the COVID-19 pandemic while working at the Geisinger Emergency Medical Services ambulance garage in Danville.
He and other staff members said they are concerned when responding to calls. "I am more aware of my surroundings," he said. "Added protections don't just protect me, they protect my wife and kids." Leon has been an EMT in Danville for six months and an EMT for 24 years.
Lauren Bleistein, an EMT for seven months, said she is more careful "of how much stuff I use," since what has been touched must be disinfected following a call.
When she became an EMT, she never expected to be working during a large viral outbreak. "I don't think anyone expected it, but it helps to come to work and talk with everyone who all have the same concerns of taking it home to their family," said Bleistein.
Angela Rice, an advanced EMT in Danville for three years and Geisinger employee for 10 years said most people didn't think the virus would be bad here. "When it was starting to hit other countries, we knew it could come to the U.S.," she said.
She said they are only given so much information with calls and "it's always in the back of your head of not knowing."
She and the others believe they have adequate personal protection equipment with Geisinger "doing a great job making sure we have what we need," she said.
"I wish everybody would listen and stay at home," she said, adding she changes clothes after she gets home, bags what she had on, washes it and showers.
"They are on the front lines and are doing a terrific and very difficult job," said Dr. Douglas Kupas, a Geisinger emergency department physician who serves as ambulance medical director.
Matt Kurtz, manager of field operations for the Geisinger EMS North Division, said if a staff member comes in with a cough, the individual would be sent home. The ambulance service hasn't had anyone test positive for the virus, he said.
Staff members are staying 6 feet away from each other, wearing masks and checking each other's temperatures.
If a call comes in about someone having difficulty breathing, he said the 911 center screens calls by asking questions to give the crew information on a potential viral patient. The crew wears N95 masks, head coverings, gowns and gloves before entering a home and if the patient is able, will meet the patient at the front door, he said.
"We have had a lot of potential viral patients between 911 calls and inter-hospital transfers," he said.
They are stowing away gear that usually would be on ambulance shelves so it doesn't get contaminated. "After a transport, there is a whole decontamination process before ambulance goes back into service," he said.
At this point, he said personal protection equipment is adequate "but nobody knows the future and we don't know if it (virus) will go away in a month or two."
A portable plastic prototype intubation shield, developed by Geisinger, arrived Tuesday to the Danville location. "If it does the job, we will start using it," said Kurtz who didn't know when use could begin.
As for aiding employees' mental health, Geisinger spokeswoman Marc Stempka said Geisinger has a system they can tap into whether they work in the field or on the front lines. "There are a lot of resources to help them," he said.
"I have been doing EMS for 34 years and to me, this is something we signed up for. I understand this is something that can happen but certainly the first time I ever experienced this on a large scale," Kurtz said.
He advises staff to bring a change of clothes to work. "They can wash their clothes here or take them home safely," he said.
The staff has noticed an increase in patients not wanting to go to the hospital but just wanting to be checked out, he said.
He advised the public to stay home and to practice social distancing.
The number of 911 calls for March was down by about 30 with 911 calls averaging 230-plus each month in the Danville area.
The North Division includes Montour County, Berwick, Hunlock Creek, Rohsburg and Minersville areas.
Staff in the division totals 105 including medical transportation technicians, EMTs and paramedics.