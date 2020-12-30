“Farewell, old year; we walk no more together; I catch the sweetness of thy latest sigh ... Here in the dim light of a grey December we part in smiles”
— Sarah Doudney
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Dec. 31, 1781, The first bank in the U.S., the Bank of North America, received its charter from the Confederation Congress, which opened on Jan. 7, 1782, in Philadelphia.
Dec. 31, 1879, Thomas Edison provided the first public demonstration of his electric incandescent lamp at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
Dec. 28, 1945, The U.S. Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
At the stroke of midnight when 2000 became 2001, not only was the New Year brought in, so was the third millennium A.D.
Each year, millions of eyes from all over the world focused on the sparkling Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball. At 11:59 p.m. the ball began its descent as millions of voices united to count down the final seconds of the year, and to celebrate the beginning of a new year full of hopes, challenges, changes and dreams.
Revelers began celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square as early as 1904. It was in 1907 that the New Year’s Eve Ball made its first descent from the flagpole atop One Times Square. Seven versions of the ball have been designed to signal the New Year.
The Danville girls’ basketball team won the Benton Holiday Tournament beating the host Tigers, 44-35 in the final. Team members included Crystal Jantzi, Meena Bhatia, Emily Maksimak, Kristie Moodie, Heather DeCamp, Erin Meschter, Keslie Haskins, Heather Yost, Jada Wolfe, Katie Harlor, Steph Hummer, and Erika Wintersteen.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Adam Warriner, the first baby of 1981 born at Geisinger Medical Center, weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, received gifts from the local merchants. His mother, Mrs. George Warriner, was the former Joan McWilliams. The Warriners had 2 other sons.
Jim Martin, Danville’s 98-pound grappler had a good start in the Hughesville Wrestling Tourney. Martin was pictured in the local newspaper working on Hughesville wrestler Jerry Fisher, who Martin pinned at 1:40. Martin, undefeated that year, was named one of the state’s top wrestlers in a recent survey.
Brian Stamm, Danville’s 145-pound representative in the invitational wrestling tournament, was also in the newspaper with his Muncy opponent, Ned Kilgus. Stamm eventually pinned Kilgus at 3:24. Rob Riley, a 112-pound grappler, used a cradle to pin his opponent, Phil Snyder, in 3:00. The entire Danville wrestling team (6-0) advanced into the semi-final rounds, a school record.
Scoring statistics were published for the Danville Boys’ Grade School Basketball league. The Ten Top Scorers included Bryan James, 126 points; Daryn James, 110 points; Don Moodie, 82 points; Bob Mordan, 72 points; Ron Hoover, 56 points; Tim Halterman, 54 points; Chris Hendrickson, 48 points; Jeff Strausser, 44 points; Kevin Guffey, 42 points; and Rob Hahn, 40 points.
Coming on strong and showing great improvement in league play were Jeff Feger, Scott Elder, Pete Ackerman, Straughn Lumpkin and Bill Cameron.
Bobby Marks, John Mordan, Rob Bergenstock, Jason Fitt, Raymond Wetzel and Bob Broadt were recognized for doing a good job in small fry competition.
After more than 50 years in the ladies’ apparel business, local entrepreneur Sarah "Sally" Pentz was retiring. She announced February as the closing date.
Her business was the oldest women’s apparel store existing in downtown Danville. Pentz with her late husband, Harold, opened the store in 1927.
Prior to that year, her late husband had a business, E.D. Pentz and Son, catering to men’s wear. The upper story of the building was a sewing factory, which tailored made suits. Since her husband’s death, she and her sister Mary Williams ran the business. She carried a children’s line for three years in the early 1950s.
(I spent many enjoyable visits to the Pentz store, Sarah was a good friend, even had a wedding shower for me on that second floor which became their apartment.)
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville area baby, the first of 1961, was a girl, born on Jan. 2, to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard LaMotte of Riverside. They had two other children, Bruce, 6, and Cindy, 4. Mrs. LaMotte was a graduate nurse of the Geisinger Memorial Hospital.
Dick Long, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Long, of Front Street, had been hopping back and forth from the good ship USS Spencer over the holidays.
Long, a former Danville High "gridder," was an Ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard. He played football for Otto Graham at the Coast Guard Academy in New London. The USS Spencer, stationed at Staten Island, was assigned to weather observation work somewhere in the North Atlantic.
Dick’s brother, Jim, was a member of the Danville Ironmen basketball squad. Jim became a math teacher for the Danville Area High School for many years.
Larry Foust, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Foust hit for a perfect 300 game while practicing at the Midway Lanes. Foust, son of the Midway co-owner, an avid bowler and a recent DHS graduate, rolled in several leagues, holding a near 190 average. This was the first time a 300 game had been rolled at Midway.
The previous high game on the alley was a 299, rolled by Ronnie Savage, son of the other co-owner of the bowling lanes.
The South Side, Washies, and Continental Fire companies, along with the American Legion, had advertisements in the local newspaper inviting all to their New Year parties.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
A New Year’s Eve dance for teenagers, for a fee of 10 cents, was held to greet 1946 with lots of music and dancing at the Odd Fellows basement. The latest hit tunes by recordings provided the music.
It was all quiet on the New Year front as far as Montour County and the surrounding area were concerned. In Danville, celebrations were confined to the clubs and organizations. Many brought in the New Year with quiet house parties. It looked as though the local area was off to a real Happy New Year.
n
Tonight, New Year's Eve will be the first time, since I can’t remember when that I won’t be with my family to step outside around 11:30 p.m. to prepare to pound pots and pans with spoons and sticks for the ball countdown while singing Auld Lang Syne. It was a family tradition, that began when the children were young. It was just family at first and soon the friends and neighbors of both Bill and mine, later those of our children joined us to ring in the New Year.
After a number of years, the pavement was full of others stopping to celebrate the start of a new year. This event continued through the years at various family homes as the children married and moved to other areas. In the past ten years, our family spent New Year’s Eve at our daughter, Tracy, and husband's, Jimmy’s, cabin in the Poconos, with the pots and pans and some pretty good singers.
"Praying the blessings of peace to be ours to live in harmony and sympathy with others, and to plan for the future — that the true spirit of mankind — joy, its beauty, its hope may live among us." — Anonymous prayer
Happy New Year
Sis Hause is a Danville historian.