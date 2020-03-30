DANVILLE — Danville will be featured on "Exploring Pennsylvania Boroughs: Danville," which airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) and PCN Select Streaming Service.
A crew from PCN came to Danville Nov. 7 to film throughout the borough for the program.
"Unfortunately the borough won't be able to host a public watch party under the current circumstances," said Borough Manager Shannon Berkey of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to PCN marketing coordinator Michelle Swab, "Exploring Pennsylvania Boroughs" is a partnership between PCN and the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. Each month, PCN travels to a new borough to highlight industry and culture in those communities.
The promotional information for the program described Danville as being located along the north branch of the Susquehanna River, the county seat of Montour County and home to 4,669 borough residents.
The episode description goes on to say Danville was originally known as Montgomery's Landing and was named after William Montgomery, a key figure in Revolutionary-era Pennsylvania, who relocated his family to Danville in 1774. He built a farm, a sawmill and a trading post. He built the William Montgomery House in 1792, which is now a museum operated by the Montour County Historical Society.
His son, Daniel Montgomery, began plotting the land in 1792 that would eventually bear his name of Danville, according to PCN.
Danville became a hub of coal and iron production and by the middle of the 19th century was an important iron mill town. The hills where the mines were are now a network of trails and parks.
The Booth Theatre serves as a hub for local entertainment and is part of a growing downtown, according to PCN.
The PCN crew spent a day filming some people and scenes in town.
At that time, Leslie Gervasio, director of public affairs for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, said the association underwrites the show that airs on the first Thursday of the month.
The crew filmed interviews with Danville Mayor Bernie Swank; Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt; Danville Borough Council President Kevin Herritt; The Pub II principal owner Bob Dressler; Altera Life co-owner Christian Force; Montour County Historical Society President Lynn Reichen; Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler; Heather Underkoffler of Fulton Bank; DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman; and Zing Productions co-founder John Brady.
Matt Hall and Morgan Hall, who are not related, filmed the interviews said Mitzi Jones of PCN. Danielle Crone filmed scenes around town.
Rebecca Dressler and Berkey coordinated on what to feature. Berkey worked on borough matters and Dressler handled business-related interviews.
“We are happy to be included,” said Bob Dressler.
During his interview, he said strong leadership in the borough and the business alliance, with its events, have created a stable business environment.
His wife serves as alliance executive director.
Bob Dressler said his business is painted in “millionaire red” and decorated with Rolling Stones memorabilia including posters. The Pub II offers popular skillet pizza, beer “and a slice of Americana.”
Gervasio said the Danville show will be the 26th episode aired.
She said the association chose Danville because it is a thriving community with amenities, tourists, events, parks and recreation.
There are a total of 956 boroughs in Pennsylvania, she said.