Geisinger is prepared to receive, distribute and administer initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the hospital system’s leading expert on infectious disease.
Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases for Geisinger, said that in discussions with leaders at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine doses could be received by Dec. 17. That date is an estimate, not a guarantee, and Martin said there is much unknown about distribution logistics.
Dr. Rosemary Leeming, Geisinger’s Chief Medical Officer, said it’s not simply a matter of opening boxes and administering doses of a vaccine.
“It doesn’t come all pre-packaged and ready to go. One of the big things is we will have to get the components together. Our pharmacists will have work to do,” Leeming said.
Evangelical Community Hospital has also been selected to act as one of the region’s distribution points for approved COVID-19 vaccines, according to hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
“We anticipate taking delivery of our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week. That shipment will be used to vaccinate providers, clinical staff, and support personnel caring for patients in the hospital and those seeking care in our clinics,” Aucker said.
A U.S. government advisory panel voted Thursday recommending the Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use authorization (EUA) of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The FDA voted Friday to approve the EUA, allowing a vaccine rollout to begin. The panel meets again next week to consider an EUA request for a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
The initial supplies from Pfizer and Moderna will be limited and reserved primarily for health care workers and nursing home patients. Essential workers and people with compromised immune systems are included in additional prioritized groups next in line for the shots. Widespread distribution for anyone interested in receiving the vaccine isn’t expected until the spring at the earliest.
According to Martin, Geisinger intends to receive vaccine doses at three locations within its network including at the Danville hospital.
“From there, we can transport it to all of our hospitals to potentially be administered,” Martin said.
New concept
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the two most immediately nearing availability, must be kept at -94 degrees and -4 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, for shipping and storage before being thawed. Martin said Geisinger invested in specialty freezers to do just that.
The Moderna vaccine can be refrigerated after thawing and stored for 30 days. The Pfizer vaccine has a five-day shelf life upon refrigeration.
Both vaccines must be administered in two separate doses with three to four weeks in between shots. Both are born from research into the use of messenger RNA. It’s a new concept for vaccines and one that doesn’t introduce germs into the body. Instead, mRNA vaccines teach the body’s immune system to produce protective proteins to counteract the virus.
“One of the reasons these vaccines could be made so quickly is a lot of work has been done on developing mRNA technology for many years,” Martin said, adding that much of the focus had been on coronaviruses like SARS and MERS.
“It is not the same as getting injected (with) the virus. There is no virus in the vaccine,” Martin said. “People who get this vaccine are not contagious in any way.”
Pfizer’s clinical trial included nearly 44,000 participants and was 95 percent effective in preventing confirmed COVID-19 occurring at least 7 days after the second dose. Moderna’s own trial involved nearly 30,000 participants and was 94.1 percent effective.
“That’s amazingly effective. That is far higher than what would be needed for FDA approval,” Martin said.
Early data from research into both vaccines suggest each can prevent infection and if it doesn’t, prevent symptoms from growing severe, Martin said. That’s similar to how the flu vaccine works, he said, but more time and research are needed to gauge the extent the COVID vaccines can do either.
Mitigation still needed
Martin stressed that everyone taking the vaccine should continue following health-safety practices like masking, social distancing and hand-washing.
“Receiving the vaccine does not mean you can’t potentially spread the virus,” Martin said. “It will likely be well into 2021 before enough people are vaccinated to allow for loosening preventive recommendations.”
“My worry is that with the end in sight, we’re going to let our guard down. People are going to get immunity right away. We need to stay the course for another few months. We are asking people to be patient. Be careful."
Since the vaccine is administered in two doses, Martin said it presents the logistical challenge to ensure people get both doses. Though the two vaccines are similar, they’re not interchangeable. It’s not yet known for how long the vaccines are effective or how often people will be recommended to get injections. Not enough time elapsed to answer these questions, Martin said.
“It’s conceivable that immunity would wane over time. We know immunity after infection can wane over time, too, and it’s possible people can be reinfected,” Martin said.
Side effects include irritation at the injection point, headaches, low-grade fevers. The conditions are more prevalent after the second shot, he said, but generally dissipate after 24 hours.
“That’ s not all that different from the flu shot,” Martin said.
Martin called these common, though he acknowledged warnings from the United Kingdom that persons with severe allergies avoid the Pfizer vaccine after two people suffered severe reactions. More information on these specific cases need to be explored as the incidents occurred this week, he said.