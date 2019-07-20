DANVILLE — Despite the extreme heat keeping attendance down, Van Wagner pronounced the Danville Heritage Festival on Saturday to be a success.
"Based on the quality, it has been an incredible day," Wagner, festival organizer, said of programs, demonstrations, and food and drink vendors at the Danville Middle School and elsewhere.
He credited Bob Stoudt, Montour Area Recreation Commission director, Dawn Koons-Gill and her husband Danville Police Chief Eric Gill with preparing for the extreme heat. The Gills serve on the committee that planned the large parade that followed commemorating Danville American Legion Post 40's 100th anniversary of its founding.
"Through Bob's leadership and working with folks, he made sure it was a safe day and a safe event," Wagner said.
This included Stoudt obtaining 100 gallons of water and 2,800 bottles of water for the school and for the parade route so participants and spectators stayed hydrated.
Stoudt said Cole's Hardware was correct in canceling a block party that was to be held after the parade at Cole's in Danville. A Cole's official told him the temperature on the asphalt parking lot, where the party was to be held, was 140 degrees Fahrenheit Friday with Saturday even hotter, he said.
Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said she thought the heat kept people away. The alliance and Danville Area School District partnered with the festival.
Danville Boy Scout Troop 39 and volunteers barbecued 608 half-chickens over charcoal in front of the middle school. Committee member Josh Kelchner said he borrowed two large fans from where he works to help circulate the air. They started selling at 11 a.m. and were doing a pretty steady business. "If it's a good year, we normally sell out," he said.
People presenting demonstrations at the school stayed under tents as did entertainers and those listening to the music. Some of the performers moved inside to the school auditorium.
Wagner said the programs in the air-conditioned school were well-attended. "I couldn't find a seat for John Moore's program. I sat on the floor," he said of Moore speaking on Montour County during the Revolutionary War.
Wagner said the iron ore mine tour he conducted Friday night was well-received as were the 5K walk-run and bike tour Saturday morning. Wagner participated in the walk-run and led the bike tour along the oldest rail-to-trail in the U.S. dating to 1890 in Danville. Owen Crane and his brother Ben Crane, of Danville, said they also ran the 5K earlier. They were headed with friends and Abby Oman, of Danville, to hear Brian Crane and Bergin O'Malley perform in the school.
Among outdoor educational programs were Bill Williams and Jared Turner, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, informing people of Operation Game Thief to report a crime against big game or a protected, endangered or threatened species by calling 1-888-PGC-8001.
They had a fan by their display that Williams said was "blowing hot air around." Their giveaways included a straw when blown sounds like an elk bugling.
Mari Carrillo, of Danville, visited the display with her husband and two sons. "So far, we love it. It's fun," she said of the festival. She said their son Noah, 4, enjoyed the educational program about making ice cream and at the wood station, the boys' names were burned in wood.
Kristin Joivell, of Juniata Valley School District, demonstrated ice cream making with dry ice and the Japanese art of fish printing. She explained the art has been around since the mid-1800s and is still used today in Japan to make a real record of catches. She used rubber fish, applied paint and peeled off the paper for the print.
Ryan King, originally from the Danville area and now living in Tennessee, demonstrated making guitars from cigar boxes at The Wilder Wagon. "This is the train-hopping hobo putting strings on a board and playing the blues," he said.
Dale Hoover, organizer of the car cruise with 42 vehicles in downtown Danville, said the event was popular until it started getting really hot at about 11:30 a.m. That's about the same time last year that rain hit the festival.
He said this year's cruise was more successful than last year's event. "A lot of people thanked us and said they were looking forward to next year. A lot loved the setting in the downtown," he said.
David Aunkst, of Hughesville, said this was his first year taking his 1967 Mustang to the cruise. He won two awards "and got to meet some people - that's the interesting thing. I'll be back."
The cruise included a treasure hunt among entrants to visit stores to learn some of the histories behind 17 prints by the late Larry Mordan, loaned by his family. Entrants had to complete a questionnaire with the winner receiving a $50 prize. This year's festival was dedicated to Mordan who volunteered with the festival and the previous Danville Heritage Festival for years. Many of his subjects related to Danville's iron heritage.
The festival continues Sunday with tennis tournament finals, garden tours and a hymn sing.