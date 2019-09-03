DANVILLE — Rock'n on the River raised nearly $15,000 toward the care and training of a new puppy named Rooster.
The German shepherd will be trained as a drug detection dog for the Montour County sheriff's office.
The event Saturday night drew 535 people, said County Sheriff Ray Gerringer.
A 50/50 drawing was held and $905 was given away. Bradford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dave Hart and his wife, Tammy, won and donated it back to Rooster's cause, Gerringer said.
"I am totally blessed. The people of Montour County totally stepped up to the plate and supported us," he said of those who roasted a pig and chickens along with volunteers who helped serve food and clean up.
"It was a great event. Everyone was very, very good to us," he said.
He especially thanked Jim Paugh, for hosting the event on his property along the Susquehanna River near Danville, and Mick Brady, who organized everything.
"A lot of people have been asking me, sending me messages and calling me asking when we are going to do it again," Brady said, adding he will be taking about a month off.
He said he and Paugh worked nearly three months on the event that featured Danville-based Hybrid Ice, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and The City Limits band.
"As much work as it was, none of it would have been possible without the volunteers in the food concessions who worked all day and elsewhere," he said of the approximately 25 volunteers.
He said people from "all over" attended including Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Lock Haven. "A lot of Ray's friends from sheriff's departments came," he said.
Rooster, who wasn't purchased with taxpayers dollars and isn't supported by tax dollars, lives with Deputy Sheriff and K-9 Program handler Ryan King. Rooster made a brief appearance at the start of the event.
Brady's sister, Bonnie Trump, and her husband, Jim, sponsored the fireworks that concluded the event. Brady and Paugh received numerous monetary and material donations from other sponsors.