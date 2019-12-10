COOPER TWP. — A Sunbury man, evicted from a Cooper Township property, was charged with criminal trespass for an incident Nov. 22.
Raymond L. Mather, 60, was renting the property at 1893 Montour Blvd. A court hearing was held and he was served an eviction notice on Nov. 6.
The property owner, identified as S. Allen, was notified he was on the property. When the owner arrived, Mather fled traveling east on Montour Boulevard, Tpr. Kurtis Killian said.
Killian saw Mather traveling west on Montour Boulevard directly by the home and stopped him. Mather said he was on the property and aware of the eviction notice, police said.