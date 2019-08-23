DANVILLE — Repairs on sections of Route 54 on the Danville-Riverside Bridge will begin around 7 tonight and run through Monday, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State College, is the contractor. This work includes removing deteriorated concrete and patching near the Danville side of the bridge.
There will be times when traffic will be controlled by flagging. There may be long delays. Traffic will be restored to single lane conditions in each direction by Monday, Thompson said.
The project is the second this summer to temporarily restrict traffic on the bridge. In mid-June, reconstruction of the railroad crossing on South Mill Street in Riverside led to one-way traffic on the bridge.
The bridge was closed on June 14, a Friday, to traffic heading toward Riverside for that work. Only emergency vehicles were allowed into Riverside from that direction. Those driving through Riverside to head over the bridge to Danville were allowed to take Third Street, cross the railroad tracks at Chestnut Street then turn right onto D&H Avenue and turn left onto the bridge.
Truck traffic was not allowed on the bridge but had to use the alternate detour route through Catawissa.
Work was scheduled to wrap up on Tuesday at 5 a.m. but was completed more than 8 hours earlier than expected.