Most river experts would admit the Susquehanna River is “cleaner” or “recovering,” but all are hesitant to call it “clean.”
With the river having absorbed industrial wastes and other pollutants for decades, the clean-up, too, must be slow but steady.
According to Jacob Bennett, a waterways conservation officer with the PA Fish and Boat Commission, “There’s been a lot of work done, and more to do. When we stop worrying, that’s when recovery stops.”
Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt says the river’s healthy enough to promote it.
John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna riverkeeper calls it a lot cleaner than it used to be.
Clean Water Act
The turning point, said Stoudt, was when the federal government passed the Clean Water Act in 1972.
“For the past 50 years, we’ve been moving in the right direction,” he said.
Early settlers were quick to take advantage of the river. First, they floated timber, then came the coal mines upriver, and then heavy industry, all discharging wastes into the Susquehanna. People saw it as an open sewer.
According to Susan Stranahan’s 1993 book about the river, coal was the worst pollutant. It was shipped down the North Branch as early as the Revolutionary War, and piles of low-grade coal along the banks washed away into the river every spring. In its 1917 survey of the North Branch, the Army Corps of Engineers found coal silt to be “15 to 25 feet deep in the river channels,” according to Stranahan. As a result, there was a brisk business for coal diggers dredging the river in this area from the late-1800s to 1950.
Coal introduced sulfuric acid, which resulted in fish kills. Stranahan reports that mine clean-up after the 1961 Knox Mine disaster produced “the worst fish kill in Pennsylvania history.” Pumps disgorged about “25 million gallons of extremely acidic water into the Susquehanna each day” and “soon, fifty-five miles of the Susquehanna were littered with dead and dying fish.”
Sportsmen’s groups had long pushed for change, resulting in the landmark Pennsylvania Clean Streams Act in 1937. Later, in 1950, Gov. James Duff ordered communities along the Susquehanna to build sewage treatment plants. and so, the clean-up was underway.
“People wanted legislation to protect rivers,” said Van Wagner, local river historian and environmentalist. “The 1972 Clean Water Act continues to set standards that protect our waterways and streams, but the key point to make is that these changes came from the people. It was the public who wanted these changes.”
Clean water process
Danville river water is now clean enough to drink, at least after it has gone through rigorous processing at the Danville Water Plant on East Market Street.
On a typical day, according to plant operator Randy Raker, they pump 1.5 million gallons of river water into the sub-basement of the building, to a depth of 17.2 feet. From there, it is piped to the clarifiers, huge metal roofed structures which use coagulants to remove any dirt or other matter. After a heavy rain, the river water is “like chocolate milk,” said Raker, but the coagulant charges the particles and settles them into a blanket at the bottom of the clarifier. The water above is “crystal clear.”
Raker’s crew take samples every 3-4 hours. Even though testing is mandated only once every eight hours, “we always want to do a lot more than DEP requires,” he said.
From there, it goes to the filtration room for further treatment. While the coagulant in the clarifier removes all dirt, leaves, and other solids, it doesn’t remove bacteria. For that, Raker said, they must add chlorine, following DEP-recommended levels. Every day, he tests the pH of the water he brings in from the river, because both the coagulants and chlorine work best when the pH is between 6.8 and 7.2. “It is usually at 7.0 straight from the river,” said Raker, meaning it is neither acidic nor alkaline, but neutral.
In the filtration chambers, the clear water percolates through sand and charcoal to kill odor and further purify it. Chlorine is also added there. Raker backwashes the filtration tanks every 48 hours to keep them working efficiently.
The water is then “finished” and sent to another holding tank, from which it is pumped to homes in the Danville Borough and to the reservoir behind Geisinger.
Untreated water issues
River water from the Water Plant is safe to drink, but untreated water still has its problems. For one, drains throughout Danville empty straight into the river. Each storm grate has a marker, placed there by Eagle Scout William Rhea, to remind people to refrain from dumping debris. “Drains to River: No Dumping” they say. Citizens are asked to place sidewalk sweepings in the trash and not push potentially toxic materials into the street or drains.
The PA Fish and Boat Commission has also issued some warnings about fish caught in the state’s waterways, mostly because of levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. Bottom-feeding fish absorb greater amounts of these contaminants, and so they advise people to not eat suckers caught in the Susquehanna at all and to limit consumption of catfish and walleyes to no more than one meal a month because of PCBs. Smallmouth bass, because of mercury, should be limited to two meals a month. The Commission emphasizes that they are “not recommending that you stop eating sport-caught fish,” only that you not overdo it.
Swimming
What about swimming? Both Stoudt and Wagner say the river is safe for swimming.
“I learned to swim in the Susquehanna River,” said Van Wagner. “When I was a child, we were in the river all the time.”
He heard tales of pollution in his father’s childhood, like ”raw sewage and all kinds of nasty things,” but by the ‘80s, when he was growing up, “it was already improving.”
“I still take my family swimming in the river,” he said. “It is a fine river. Would I like to see it improved? Sure. But I’m thankful it’s as clean as it is now.”
Keeping the river clean
One of the responsibilities of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is to keep an eye out for potential polluters and to work with them to fix problems. Zaktansky was involved with Talen’s coal ash problem at the Montour Plant and environmental studies of the new thruway. Fracking is another concern. He encourages people to alert him to any problems they see in the waterways by calling 570-768-6300.
His first step, once alerted, is to start a conversation with the source of the problem, then educate the public and build awareness of what is going on. If needed, he can ramp up the pressure and eventually file a lawsuit. Problem areas are featured in the blogs he posts on the Riverkeeper website, middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org.
A recent posting involves Catawissa Creek, where runoff from abandoned mine tunnels has raised acidity and aluminum residue to dangerous levels. He reports that when the higher pH waters in the tributaries meet the lower pH in Catawissa Creek, “then you see aluminum dropping out and leaving a chalky covering on rocks and the stream bed.”
Bobby Hughes, director of the Eastern PA Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, further notes that in fish “found in areas of higher aluminum, we have been able to take a pencil and pull out the aluminum hydroxide that’s in there coating their gills,” making it difficult for fish to breathe.
Such problems require lots of working together — the Riverkeeper, the Catawissa Creek Watershed group, the Conservation District, the Mine Reclamation Coalition, DEP and others.
Each county’s Conservation District keeps a close eye on its streams, all of which flow into the Susquehanna in our immediate area. Todd Deroba, water specialist with the Montour Conservation District, works with farmers to help them cut down on agricultural run-off and works directly on streams to improve them.
At present, the Conservation District is focused on meeting the EPA goals for the Chesapeake Bay watershed by the 2025 deadline. In Montour County, they are expected to reduce nitrogen levels by 35 percent and phosphorus by 8 percent. This means meeting one-on-one with farmers and landowners to gather information, write a plan for them, explain and help them implement it, often through grants.
The Conservation District also does multiple projects every year to improve habitats or address problems. This past year they did a stream project on Sechler Run along Route 11 in front of Geisinger’s Woodbine location. The aim was to put in a fish habitat buffer and fix erosion. Working together with Geisinger, they put in log structures to stabilize the bank and help establish a channel in the center.
“We created some deeper pools and overhangs,” said Deroba. “That gives fish a place to hide and helps cool down the water.” Along the stream is a pollinator meadow of wildflowers, planted by “Nature Creations” of Nescopeck, and a walkway. Funding came from the North Central PA Conservancy.
Deroba also works with groups like the Chillisquaque Creek/Limestone Run Watershed Association, youth groups, Scouts, and others, who suggest future projects and volunteer to help. Both he and Zaktansky praised watershed groups and encouraged people to join or start one. In our area, some of the more active ones, in addition to Chillisquaque/Limestone, are at Catawissa Creek, Roaring Creek, Fishing Creek, and Shamokin Creek. Mahoning Creek had a group but it is inactive at present.
“These watershed associations are essential,” said Zaktansky, “and they need young blood.” He encourages everyone to volunteer for stream bank clean-ups, help plant trees, and donate their time and money to local groups working to improve waterways.
Sean Levan, manager of the Montour Conservation District, is deeply committed to his preservation work.
“We push hard,” he said. “I grew up fishing. I care about the waterways. We do 15 projects a year. We’re trying to do anything we can.”