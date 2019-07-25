Fair boasts host of local live entertainment

WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour-DeLong Community Fair, in its 81st year, will feature free nightly entertainment in the pavilion.
The fair has no admission fee. It costs $5 to park, or $20 for a parking pass for the week, on the grounds along Route 254, near Washingtonville.
This year's fair theme is "Fairs Feature Agriculture" and will be held Monday through Saturday.
Home Town Boyz
The on-stage entertainment includes a new act to the fair — Home Town Boyz, which plays at 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Avoca-based band is made up of Joe Sweeney, Mike Haduck, his cousin, Ed Haduck, Mike Lavelle and Jim Nalachi.
"Every show we do Elvis comes out. People get a kick out of it and Elvis's songs," Sweeney said.
The band has been in existence for about 30 years. The Haducks are original members.
They play throughout Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. "We do a lot of summer festivals, picnics and a lot of birthday parties and weddings," Sweeney said.
He plays guitar while Mike Haduck takes on banjo and fiddle, Ed Haduck plays bass, Lavelle is lead singer and percussionist and Nalachi is their drummer. "We all sing," Sweeney said.
They play a variety of country, bluegrass, classic rock and more. This includes rock 'n' roll from the '50s and '60s and some '70s and '80s tunes.
The MidLife Cowboys Band
The MidLife Cowboys Band start off the fair music on stage at 6:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. Monday. They are billed as presenting cowboy classics with toe-tapping bluesy flair and some humor.
The Catawissa Military Band
The Catawissa Military Band will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The band, in continuous operation since 1878, is one of the oldest bands in existence.
Fair board secretary Ruth Marr said the band was the only band that received a standing ovation when it appeared at the fair last time.
The military band plays traditional and contemporary band music.
The Less Boys Bluegrass Band
The Less Boys Bluegrass Band will play at 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Hailing from near Danville, the band includes Bucky Cutchall and Ryan Ossont. Bucky and Ryan coined the name “Less Boys” from nicknames they had for each other – “Worthless” and “Useless.” Other players often join them. The Less Boys have been playing together for less than a year.
Avenue E
Avenue E will play at 6 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Friday.
The band, from North Central Pennsylvania, entertains with '70s and '80s music. The group has been together for six years, but collectively the band has more than 100 years of experience playing live shows. Based in Danville, they play a host of shows including wineries, restaurants, fairs, carnivals, backyard barbecues and high school reunions. Focusing on the hits from the '80s for the past six years, they introduced a new '70s show for 2019. From Toto to Foreigner, The Cars to Cheap Trick and Tom Petty to CCR, Avenue E covers hit songs.
The Acoustic Loons
The Acoustic Loons play the last night of the fair at 6 p.m. and at 10 p.m. Saturday.
They started out with Jerry Betz on guitar and lead vocals and Charlie "Rock" Mausteller on guitar, bass guitar and vocals playing classic rock, modern rock and later some originals. They brought in friends on occasion such as Tim Conrad, on drums. In 1998, they released a CD with friends, Ric Delneero and Lindsay Lauver, that was a huge success.
Harry Davis joined in the summer of 1998. The group came to an end in 2002. Around 2006, the four friends reunited. Conrad and Davis left the band in 2009. Delnero returned to play guitar along with Dave Cerreta on drums. The group released a CD in 2012. Cerreta and Delnero left the band the following year.
The group is made up of Betz and Mausteller along with Harry Davis on guitar and Chris Krepich on drums.