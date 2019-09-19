Poets write how the fall is the signal of death approaching. Perhaps. See the autumn leaves. Feel the autumn wind. Sense the autumn of our lives.
Poet John Keats whined and whimpered, albeit beautifully, in his three stanza ‘Ode to Autumn’ about our seasonal journey from abundance and fruit and swelling gourds to granary floors and readiness then to the goodbyes and mourning gnats. Juvenile romantics have a talent for lacking the fight that triumphs even in love’s loss.
We should listen to the naturalists more than the poets. Autumn, beginning next Monday with the Equinox, hardly is an ending, rather the process of beginning. Not ending, but trees resting. Dormant. Preparing. Surviving a climate that’s changing around them. Adaptation. Survival. Working with the weather. Dormant autumn, soon enough to awaken and make way for the new, for new growth; no tedious reincarnation this but transformation, entirely new leaves. Change.
Like prayer – tedious as transactional, wondrous when transformational. How often, a preacher once preached, do we pray, beg, bargain with God for our circumstances to change? We beg for a new job. We beg for our parents not to divorce. We beg to be healed. God forgives us, even when we think of God as vending machine or Aladdin’s lamp. Rub it and magic Genie grants our wish. Insert our coins, pull the lever, and out pops a new job, a new marriage, good health. That is transactional prayer. Transformative pray draws you closer to the sacred and in that relationship your character is changed. With a changed character you might be able to change your circumstances.
Look to a tree and learn how to be human. Did you know that at the first light of dawn, all the trees bow toward the sun?
Roots, trunk, branches. Water, earth and sunlight. And change. The tree of last autumn isn’t the same tree of this autumn. Forget this nonsense of the cycle of nature. I prefer beginnings and endings rather than reruns.
See these falling leaves of autumn’s palette and cherish them, rejoice in the flourish of color. Our Susquehanna Valley is showing off who she is, displaying her natural endowments for us to behold and enjoy. For in the dark sky beyond the beyond, Mother Earth wobbles and tilts. The amount of sunlight shortens. The source of water and light lessens and weakens as the darkness increases and the cold earth freezes. The trees slow their consumption and stop nourishing themselves. A bedbound appetite. The time of rest has come. The busy work of photosynthesis goes on sabbatical. And the busy world is hushed. Green cells fade. As green fades, the hidden colors in the leaves get revealed.
Rejoice and cherish, for most of the world will never see such leaves as these we see thickening the hills of this Susquehanna Valley. We are privileged. We belong to a rare club that is most, most special. A club to which eastern North America belongs, plus Europe, Japan, sections of eastern China, plus a smattering of other select places in the world. We belong to the club of the temperate deciduous forest where here alone will you find the pattern and rhythm of these four seasons, along with abundant enough rainfall and temperatures that range from hot to cold.
The temperate deciduous forest.
We alone. Not western U.S. Not Central or South America, except tiny tips way down south. Not Russia. Not the Mideast. Not most of China. Not Australia, except a sliver along the coast and fortunate New Zealand. Not Africa. Not Micronesia. Not the Arctic or Antarctic. Only we of the temperate deciduous forest where seasons of snow, bloom, harvest, and falling leaves pattern us distinctively on Mother Earth, a pattern of adaptation and change, adversity and abundance. We are the temperate deciduous forest, this region of nature’s moderation where we do not suffer longish durations of either cold or heat. We alone celebrate this shedding time of ‘we all fall down,’ in these forests blessed by the variety of oak and beech and elm lest we take it all for granted. Lest we forget how these gifts and blessings are meant to be a blessing and gift to others.
A girlfriend once buttonholed her boyfriend and told him why she was annoyed and less than inclined to be amorous.
“You take me for granted,” she complained.
It is a great sin to take beauty and love for granted. Indeed. Love inspires paying attention.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.