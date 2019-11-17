DANVILLE — Jeanine Sober was grateful for food from the Feed-A-Friend distribution Saturday.
The Danville resident said she received a box of food for her and her 10-year-old granddaughter last year.
"It helps me out every year. My granddaughter and I have a nice Thanksgiving," she said.
More than 1,000 people in need from more than 400 families picked up food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shiloh United Church of Christ which is also the site of the monthly distribution of the Danville-Riverside Food Bank, said food bank president Joe Neizer.
Volunteers helped people pick out what they wanted, handed out food and carried boxes and bags to their vehicles.
"This helps my family. These are my angels in this church," said Eugenia Cepeda, who lives in the area. She said she has "three babies" at home and she has been able to obtain food for her family through the annual Feed-A-Friend program for two years.
John Carper, of Danville, said the extra food helps out. "I don't get that much time working," he said of his job of two days a week.
Carrying food for him was Chloe Drabant, 14, and with Elyse Spahr, 11. They are members of the Trinity United Methodist Church youth group.
"We are helping people to shop and carry while they shop. We have two volunteers per family," said Brenda Hill of the church, whose daughter Madeline Cross, 13, was assisting people moving through lines and past tables filled with items.
Neizer said people received enough food for a Thanksgiving dinner and beyond including a $20 gift certificate to Weis Markets. They also received a chicken or rack of ribs, vegetables, fruit, bread, margarine, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, cranberry sauce, pasta, cereal, spaghetti sauce, potatoes and potato chips.
Good Samaritan Mission of Danville, which partners with the food bank for the distribution, registered the recipients in advance.
Volunteers from several organizations assisted including Boy Scouts from Troop 33, of Riverside. Griffon Young, 12, and Noah Moyer, 13, said they helped once before. They were carrying boxes of food to vehicles. "I enjoy helping," said Moyer who said he also was having fun.
Hidi Horikoshi, founder of Resurrection Movement Studio, worked alongside several volunteers from his studio. "It's a great day," he said.
Handing out apples and potatoes were Debbie Reichard and Agnes Nebrotski, of St. Joseph Church, and Kristine Bohner, of Shiloh church.
"I am grateful for what I have and like to give back," said Reichard. Bohner said she assists with the monthly food bank giveaway.
Joe Muscato, who recently began serving on the food bank board representing Trinity Lutheran Church, assisted this past week by sorting food. "This is my first go around. This is pretty impressive," he said of the distribution.
Neizer said other volunteers came from the Danville High School Key Club and area churches. Students from St. Joseph School and the high school packed food in boxes for families ranging from one to more than five.
Nancy Fritz was looking ahead to Christmas. The chairman of the annual Community Christmas Tree Program, she busy signing up people for food, gifts, clothing and other items for that giveaway.