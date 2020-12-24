Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.