DANVILLE — This is the third year Scott Vogel and his family donated stuffed bears to children who faced traumatic situations, but this is the first year they brought some to Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
Vogel, co-owner with his parents of Emergi-Clean Inc., of Rahway, New Jersey, which cleans up biohazards and crime scenes, pulled up to the hospital's front entrance on Monday afternoon with an enclosed trailed filled with 500 boxes. Each contained a Build-A-Bear sealed in plastic to distribute to pediatric patients after the boxes are quarantined for two weeks as a precaution.
He decided to donate bears to Geisinger because of a local connection. Dr. Anne Marie Morse, a pediatric neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Geisinger, is an old friend. She and her husband, Eric, and their daughter Reagan, 5, were there, as well, helping Vogel, his daughter, Briana, 6, and father, Ron, unload the trailer.
The Vogels didn't start off donating to hospitals.
"I heard something on the radio about police gave children a bear," Vogel said.
That first year, the Vogels built a winter wonderland in their business and asked for donations, then matched the 250 bears donated with bears from Build-A-Bear Workshop in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company then donated the bears for distribution by first responders to children who faced traumatic situations.
The second year, the Vogels donated 600 bears to hand out.
Vogel said his parents, Ron and Diane, spent 22 years as volunteer emergency medical technicians and remembered the look of fear in children's eyes when they faced a trauma.
"Because of COVID, we made the switch to hospitals," Vogel said.
The Vogels donated 1,001 to four hospitals, Geisinger's children's hospital, NYU Medical Center, and Hunterdon and Ocean medical centers, both in New Jersey.
Scott Vogel said he purchased 1,001 because he got 35 percent off from the company for getting the extra bear.
The Vogels hope to donate more than 10,000 bears in total next year.
Vogel said he made sure Build-A-Bear workers followed all protocol, such as wearing masks and gloves, to make sure the bears were sanitized. They are sealed in plastic and packaged inside a box. They will be in quarantine for two weeks, as well, before they get to the young patients, according to Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of pediatrics for the Geisinger Women and Children’s Institute.
"This is special because we're ensuring the hygiene of the bears," Maffei said. "The bears are individually wrapped, individually boxed."
As of Monday, there were 75 pediatric patients in the hospital, but he said that turns over daily, and some of the bears also would go to pediatric patients at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, near Wilkes-Barre, and Geisinger Community Medical Center, in Scranton.
"Also, a lot of patients come to us from outpatient areas," he said.
He said the bears, once out of quarantine, probably would be handed out within a couple of weeks.
Allison Naumann, of the Geisinger Foundation, who was helping to wheel the carts of the boxed bears into the children's hospital vestibule, said other organizations normally donate stuffed animals to Geisinger for pediatric patients.
"We have a good amount of donations," Naumann said. "This year because of COVID restrictions, we can't accept stuffed animals unless they are straight from the manufacturer."
She said each Build-A-Bear comes with a birth certificate, so the child can name the bear to personalize it, since they can't bring any of their own stuffed animals from home.
"With children coming to a hospital, they're already scared," Naumann said.
They get to keep the bears, too, when they leave the hospital.
Besides getting to help, Vogel's daughter, Briana, got the day off from school. Vogel said he took her out of school for the day so she could learn the importance of helping others.