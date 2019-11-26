Family establishes fund for charitable purposes in Danville area

DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, announces the creation of the Knouse Family Fund. The donor-advised fund was established by Richard and Jean Knouse in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary and will provide grants for charitable purposes in the Danville area and surrounding communities.
As a board member of the Danville Area Community Foundation, Jean has seen the positive impact foundation funds can have on a community. “Providing support to important community assets through funds established in perpetuity is one of the most essential building blocks for an organization’s survival, growth and longevity,” explains Jean.
The couple wanted to establish the Knouse Family Fund to help teach children and grandchildren about the importance of philanthropy to the spiritual growth of an individual. They hope that participation in growing the family fund will serve as a teaching moment and offer opportunities to come together as a family.
“You don’t have to be a billionaire to establish a fund that will last forever,” Jean explains. “If you—an individual, a couple, or a family—are passionate about a cause or organization, establishing a fund or contributing to an existing fund will provide you with a way to support your community for years to come.”
Contributions can be made to any of the foundation’s established funds online at csgiving.org (click Donate), or may be mailed to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: [name of fund], 725 West Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
The Danville Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, which manages more than 260 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 1-866-454-6692.