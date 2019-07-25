NORTHUMBERLAND — Because David Rose’s music and character touched so many people, his friends have come together to remember him in the most fitting way, with eight hours of tunes and laughter.
The 25th Anniversary “Rock the Heavens,” a Celebration of the Life of David Rose, will be held Sunday at the Front Street Station.
“He was a very talented musician, but also a great guy. A great human being,” said Brenda Shaffer-Bedosky, Rose’s fiancée when he died from complications of bacterial meningitis in 1994.
Rose played up and down the East Coast, as well as in Paris, Schaffer-Bedosky said. With Kimbo Reichley, he formed the popular David Rose Band in 1985.
“He was instrumental in the ’70s college band, Fred, at Bucknell University,” said Reichley, a co-leader of the Blind Chitlin Kahunas and owner of Kimbo’s Studio, in Lewisburg. “Fred was probably the best college band that came out of Bucknell.”
Former David Rose band members are flying in from as far as California and South Carolina. Along with the celebration of his life there will be an auction of David Rose memorabilia, including albums donated by friends or found by Schaffer-Bedosky online, some of them from people in Croatia, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany.
“I thought, geez, David, I didn’t know you were as popular as you were,” Schaffer-Bedosky said. “If you never got to see him play, that’s a shame. He would play Jimi Hendrix’s guitar parts on the violin.”
“He was an amazing electric violinist and singer and composer,” Reichley said. “We wrote a lot of songs together.’
Bands participating in Rock the Heavens include The Frank Wicher Band, Jesse, Earthbound Misfits, Smiler Grogan, David Rose Band, Eighty6, Red Halo and B3NT.
“People who knew him were happy to do it,” Schaffer-Bedosky said. “The bands just kind of started dropping in, either honored to be asked or asking me if they could play. The community’s support is just amazing.”
Money raised in two previous David Rose memorial celebrations provided financial assistance for Bucknell University music majors. For this 25th anniversary event, the money will go toward a college fund for the elementary-school-aged grandson Rose never got to meet.
Schaffer-Bedosky recalled the painful details of Rose’s death followed by her journey to find eventual happiness with her husband, Rich Bedosky. She focuses her memories of David Rose on cheerier times.
“Now when I think of him, I think of the goofy stuff he did. He had such a sense of humor,” she said. “He treated everyone the same. He was just about fun and laughter, and that’s why everybody in the community is so supportive.”
Rock the Heavens is expected to draw a crowd of 400 to 500 people. Several friends who cannot attend have asked Schaffer-Bedosky to livestream it so they can follow along from home.
Using a favorite quote from Rose, she said, “‘Make memories, not money.’ Life is too short. If you haven’t been out to see music, now is your time.”
“We’re sort of resurrecting Dave,” Reichley said. “People are bringing in old records. There’s a good lineup of talent. It should be just a good time.”