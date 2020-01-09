HARRISBURG — Ag programs at Danville Area and Warrior Run high schools will received a combined total of more than $13,000 from the state.
Danville's program will receive $7,500 for iron working equipment and Warrior Run $5,862 for hydroponic equipment, according to an announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor announced the approval of $500,000 in Ag and Youth Grants to fund 55 projects in 25 counties to improve agriculture education. The goal is addressing the looming 75,000 workforce deficit in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry in the coming decade.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists and agribusiness owners,” Wolf said. “This $500,000 is the seed to tomorrow’s bountiful future for Pennsylvania agriculture.”
In July, Wolf signed Act 40 to re-enact Pennsylvania’s Ag and Youth Grant Program as part of the state’s first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The program, funded at $500,000, provides youth organizations direct, non-matching grants of up to $7,500 to defray costs of eligible projects and matching reimbursement grants of up to $25,000 for capital projects or equipment purchases. Eligible projects included those that are for education or workforce development seminars or field trips; agricultural safety training programs, and capital projects or equipment.
— JOE SYLVESTER