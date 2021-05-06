Tractors are a farmer’s workhorse all week long, but on the weekends, these machines can be a favorite toy as well. Restoring old tractors and pitting one machine against another at tractor pulls are just two fun ways to relax when work is done.
The Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association (MAFMCA), based at the Montour Delong Fairgrounds, brings area tractor enthusiasts together. It was founded in 1990 “to uphold the restoration, preservation and heritage of antiques in the agricultural area in Central Pennsylvania,” according to its website. The group holds monthly meetings all year and tractor pulls every month from April to October, with a big three-day show over Labor Day Weekend. MAFMCA kicked off the season April 24 with a tractor pull that drew 100 people, 40 tractors, and completed 188 “hooks,” or individual tractor pulls.
Mike Mausteller, one of the founders, said he used to participate in the big tractor events at Penn’s Cave years ago, but Centre County was just too far to haul the tractors. “We needed something closer to home,” he said. So, he and three others got together to form the MAFMCA group. At first, they just did antique tractor shows, then started pull events at the Montour DeLong Fair. “We just pulled on grass at first,” he said, “but now we’ve got a real track at the fairgrounds.”
Paul Wertz, of Rush Township, and Chris Fry, of Bloomsburg, are co-chairs of the monthly tractor pulls. They spent most of April getting the track and the equipment ready for the season. The 300-foot track is clay with organic material mixed in to keep the bed good for pulling. Just before the meet, a crew of volunteers rolled and leveled the track, with a final crisscross pass in a diamond pattern. “We can’t pull if it’s real wet,” said Wertz. The group had excellent weather for its first pull of the season. After each pull, they scrape again to make a fresh surface.
The key piece of equipment in tractor pulling is the sled, a high-tech piece of equipment with eight different gear selections so that the pull starts off easy but gets more difficult as the weight box moves forward. The sled operator sets up the monitor and gears just before each pull. The speed of the tractor is monitored by a warning horn on the sled itself and a signboard at the end.
As tractors arrive, they are weighed in and placed in a class from 2,750 pounds up to 12,000 pounds. Until ten years ago, a tractor had to be built in 1960 or earlier to enter, but now any tractor and driver are welcome. Tires are inspected, and there are separate categories for unaltered tires, such as would be used in the field, and cut tires, which are modified with a grinder to give them better traction. Contestants can earn points throughout the season for participating and for how well they place in each division. Entry fee is $7 per pull, plus an annual membership fee of $5.
“Most tractors fall between 4,000 and 6,500 pounds,” said Wertz, “and they can be entered in several divisions at their own weight or above.” Wertz generally enters his own tractor at 5,000, 5,500, and 6,000 pounds. Speed is limited to 3 mph for unmodified tires and can go to 3.5 or 6 mph. or open speed for cut tires. Cut tire divisions require more safety features on the tractor, though, such as wheelie bars, side shield, and a cut-off switch to prevent accidents.
The first two events of the season include benefit pulls, one to support the Frank Cotner Jr. Scholarship at Warrior Run High School, which was held on April 24, and the other benefit, scheduled for May 29, will support the FFA at Danville Area High School. Mike Shultz, agriculture teacher at Danville, has FFA members help with check-in and the food trailer at the pulls. To compete, drivers must be 14 years old and have completed the Tractor Safety Course offered through the Danville FFA. Shultz runs the course as a cyber course and administers a written test, then goes on-site to do skills and driving tests. “Kids aren’t required to take the course to work on their family farm, but if they work for anyone else, Pennsylvania requires a safety certificate,” he said. MAFMCA helps him get the word out to area youth about the course.
The big event of the year for MAFMCA is the Fall Show, which will run Sept. 3-5 this year. As many as 300 antique tractors will be on display.
Although no prizes are given except for oldest tractor and the one that has come the farthest, each one on display is a winner. The tractor pull at the September show can last 12 hours or more, with over 300 hooks.
Last fall, it ended at 5 a.m. Besides tractors, as many as 50 antique trucks will be on display as well, sponsored by the Shortway Chapter of the Antique Truck Club of America.
There will be food stands and antique farm toys, demonstrations and a flea market, hay wagon rides and barrel rides for kids, and a fireworks finale.
Good turnout for first eventWertz was pleased with the turnout for this season’s first pull, which lasted from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. “I like to see a lot of people here,” he said. “It’s good for competition and everybody knows everybody, so you get to see a lot of friends.” He noted that five father-son pairs participated in the April 24 event. Last year, all tractor pulls had to be canceled because of COVID except for the final one in September, so interest was high for this first 2021 event.
Wertz said that most of the tractors in the Montour club are red International Farmalls. Coming from a green John Deere tradition himself, he is pleased to say that the participants are all one big family. “We all have our own colors,” he said, “but if anything breaks, we help each other out. and we have a great bunch of volunteers.”
When the group began in 1990, the emphasis was primarily on “antique” tractors, and most members do have old tractors they have painstakingly restored. Chris Fry, co-chair of the tractor pulls, has a 1947 McCormick Farmall BN that he has restored and enters in the pulls at 3,250 pounds. “I’ve been doing this for twenty years,” he said. “I grew up on a farm and always liked playing on tractors.” The tires on his restored machine have been painstakingly sculpted with a grinder, and the body is a striking red and white.
Another participant, Sam Colton from near Williamsport, brought his gleaming green 1939 John Deere GP, which weighed in at 4,920 pounds.
Paul Wertz’s tractor, a 1950 John Deere A, took him two years to restore. “When I bought it in 2000, it was red with rust,” he said. “I started working on it in 2003 and got it started for the first time in 2005.”
That year he rode it in two parades and entered it in the antique tractor pull at the fair. His family’s farm in Rush Township has 14 antique tractors in all, most of them John Deere. Over the years, he has learned about restoration firsthand from his grandfather, uncle and father.