A multi-state farm-to-fork bicycle series is coming to central Pennsylvania this year. As part of the Farm to Fork Fitness Adventure series, the Farm to Fork Fun Ride will kick off the bicycle season on May 30. The nine-event schedule includes the return of five award-winning Farm to Fork Fondos, three brand new fun rides and a fun run. See the full schedule at .
A Farm to Fork Fondo is an organized bicycle ride during which participants choose a preferred distance to ride and make planned stops for chef-prepared bites at farms along the way. The series’ new Farm to Fork Fun Ride is billed as a taste of the fondo experience on a slightly smaller scale. The Farm to Fork Fun Ride — Susquehanna will be hosted in Orangeville, Pa. by Forks Farm.
A total of 400 cyclists from throughout the country are expected to attend. This annual event is organized by Wrenegade Sports of Burlington, Vt.
“We are very excited to bring our first-ever fun ride event to Columbia County, Pennsylvania,” said Wrenegade Sports founder, Tyler Wren, who is also a former professional cyclist. “The natural beauty of this area paired with the quality of the local food systems make this a wonderful place to start our 2020 season.”
After the Farm to Fork Fun Ride, participants will return to Forks Farm to enjoy the festival market, which will include a farm-to-table food truck, local beer and vendors.
Forks Farm will serve as the start-finish location on May 30. Owners John and Todd Hopkins raise grass-fed beef and lamb, free-range chicken and turkey and woodlot pork.
The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) is supporting Wrenegade Sports’ efforts to bring the Farm to Fork Fitness Adventure series to the area.
“This will be a prime opportunity for cycling enthusiasts on the East Coast and beyond to experience the best of what Columbia and Montour counties have to offer—a perfect mix of farmland and forests, scenic country roads, historic covered bridges and fresh local flavors,” says Shane Kiefer, CMVB director of marketing.
Featured farms and local partners for Farm to Fork Fun Ride — Susquehanna will be announced in coming months. Online registration is now open at .