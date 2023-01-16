Don Cotner, of Rushtown, has been in the egg business for 50 years. In July 2022, though, that part of the Cotner operation changed hands, and it is now being managed by a large chicken and egg producer based in Berks County. The former Cotner production facility has been renamed Rushtown Poultry.
“What I have liked best about this business is the independence,” said Don Cotner.
On his 1,300 acres of farmland, Cotner has grown the corn needed to feed his 500,000 chickens. When he found that soybean meal improved the health and productivity of his chickens, the farm began growing soybeans as well, but they had to send the harvest away to be processed into meal.
Cotner wanted to stay with locally-sourced feed, so he decided to “eliminate the middleman.” Together, with sons Bryan and Russ, he bought land at Boyd Station and started construction on a soybean processing operation to serve their own needs and those of area farmers. His daughter, Shannon Shultz, serves as the financial manager.
That part of the business has grown by leaps and bounds, and has become “hideously busy,” said Don Cotner.
As he approached retirement, he began to step back from the egg operation and put his son, Russ, in charge over the past 8-10 years.
“When my dad started this business, he did everything himself, from sorting eggs to delivering them throughout the area,” Russ said.
Russ found his attention divided between the egg part of the business, his primary responsibility, and the rapidly growing soybean operation led by his brother, Bryan.
“Russ wanted to sell and so several years ago we started looking for the right buyer,” said his father. “We wanted someone who would make a go of it.”
The new owner will continue to feed the chickens from corn grown on the Cotner farm and soybean meal produced by the Cotners at Boyd Station. Only a small portion of the farmland has changed hands.
Don Cotner still lives near the buildings that were his life for so many years, so being free of that responsibility will take some getting used to.
“When it was so cold over Christmas, he was a wreck,” said his wife Mona. “He’d hear the alarms go off and wonder and worry.”
“I’d tell him he couldn’t do anything about it,” she said.
Family legacy
When Don Cotner graduated from Penn State in 1971, his father, Don Sr., asked him to come home to join him on the farm. The 180-acre homestead was purchased in 1912 by Don Sr.’s father, George Washington Cotner. When Don Jr. returned, his father had a dairy herd, but Don Jr. persuaded him to give it up and invest in a new state-of-the-art chicken house.
His father had already built a chicken house for 12,000 chickens in 1967, but those eggs had to be gathered by hand. The new facility, for 30,000 chickens, was automated, with eggs lifted by vacuum and sent down the line. Don Jr. started to market the eggs, and Dave Sponenberg handled sales and delivery.
New and better chicken houses and production facilities followed that one, until they reached a capacity of 500,000 chickens. According to Russ Cotner, the most recent production statistics totaled over 400,000 eggs a day. With current equipment, according to his father, they could process 80 30-dozen cases per hour.
Local, international shipments
Cotner eggs were marketed locally under the name Eggs Fresh, and many people who live nearby stopped by the plant to get their eggs directly. Rushtown Poultry no longer sells eggs through local groceries nor sells directly to customers, so the Eggs Fresh label has been retired.
Mona Cotner has yet to find a brand that she is satisfied with for home eating. “We’re spoiled,” she said. “I’d just stop down and pick up a couple dozen when I needed them.”
Cotner eggs were distributed throughout northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey, Maryland, and southern New England. Some even went overseas, to Japan and China.
Egg process
When chickens first start laying, their eggs are very small for a week or so. Some even have double yolks.
“There’s no American market for those, but the Japanese love them,” said Don Cotner.
Mona said they would drive the eggs to the Philadelphia harbor, where they were shipped out in refrigerated containers.
“The egg market is all about supply and demand,” said Cotner. “For a while, egg eating was out of style for fear of cholesterol, but now eggs are a healthy choice, especially for those on a protein diet.”
Input costs determine the profit margin.
“When the cost of corn and soybean meal is up, that cuts into profits. But then some egg providers go out of business, and that lowers the supply and increases demand,” Don said. “The price of eggs went way up with COVID, but still we weren’t making more money.”
Early in the business, Cotner launched the “Incredible, Edible Egg” promotion. Mona, his mother Janie, and daughter Shannon would go out to do egg cooking demonstrations in Wilkes-Barre and elsewhere. They also hosted a lot of school field trips.
Chickens begin laying at 20 weeks, and so Cotner would contract out to a Lancaster farm operation to raise his birds to age 18 weeks. The year Asian flu hit the Lancaster area was a scary one. Besides shifting to a new source of young birds, Cotner increased vigilance at the local plant, constructing a shower room for workers and investing in protective clothing. Luckily, they escaped the epidemic.
When chickens are in their prime, from the age of five months to 13 months, 90 percent of them will lay an egg a day. Once productivity falls below 70 percent, a flock is replaced by younger hens.
Community work force
The egg business is a seven-day-a-week operation, including weekends and holidays, so it takes a loyal and reliable work force to keep the eggs from piling up. Many of Don Cotner’s employees live within a mile of the production facility and have been with him for 30 years or more.
Dean James, his farming manager, has been there since the 1980s. The Ulrichs, Todd, Tim, and Mark, started as teenagers and stayed on to become essential as adults.
Shirley Badman, who lives about a half mile down the road, was recruited by Don Cotner in 1988 to be his office manager and stayed until she retired in 2019.
“Don was doing everything himself and he needed someone to help in the office,” she said. “He was running the warehouse, keeping the records, fixing the machinery, even delivering eggs. He put his heart and soul into that business.”
“I loved my job,” she said. “There were always lots of customers and truck drivers coming in. and everyone got along.”
A lot of kids in the area worked there in the summertime and after school during the year, including her son, Chris, and many of his friends.
The Cotner kids pitched in, too, especially on holidays or when there was a snowstorm. Russ remembers that “every Christmas morning we’d have to first collect and pack up eggs. My dad would play Christmas carols over the speakers in the production room to keep our spirits up,” he said.
“I could never take a snow day.” Shirley Badman said. “One year a blizzard with high winds drifted the roads shut, and one of the kids came to work on a snowmobile. Don sent him out to pick me up and bring me to work. Another year, Dean James came on the tractor with his snowplow to open a one-way path between Cotner’s and my house.”
“We had wonderful, loyal employees,” said Don Cotner.
Most of his employees continue to work for the new owner, except the truck drivers, who are no longer needed to make deliveries.
Russ Cotner has been impressed by the new owners. “They’ve made a number of investments already to make the process run smoother,” he said. “I want them to do well.”
“In this business, to be competitive, you have to keep investing to succeed, and I didn’t want to keep doing that,” he said “That’s why we decided to sell off the egg business.”
Still, “it’s a shame to see an era come to an end,” said Shirley Badman.