DANVILLE — A historic race, and a Danville tradition, will return this Memorial Day, thanks to father and daughter runners George and Robin Adams.
For more than four decades, the Memorial T-Rail five-mile run has been a part of Danville history.
This year will make its 41st year, according to Robin Adams.
The race kicks off on Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park, welcoming both walkers and runners.
Post-race celebrations will include awards, refreshments and door prizes.
"Participants and sponsors are embracing the return of this historic event which, for several years, faced a grim future," Robin said, in a written release.
Formerly known as the "Danville Marathon," the Memorial T-Rail Run is one of the area's longest-running races bringing hundreds of runners together each Memorial Day Weekend.
It began in 1978. Since then, the race has been organized by a handful of dedicated committee members and race directors over its more than 40 year history.
More than 25 years of race management is credited to Tina Bartholomew and Bob Welby, who sought to pass on the torch after leading the event for nearly three decades. That torch was passed to George and Robin Adams, who share a passion for running and the town of Danville.
After participating in the race for many years, the Adams couldn’t bear to see the local running community lose this historic event.
The 41st annual event will honor the race’s tradition of philanthropy by donating race proceeds to a community organization.
This year, proceeds will be donated to the Montour County Historical Society to assist with its mission of sharing and preserving Danville's unique history.
Race registration is open and available at memorialtrailrun.com.
Fees are $20 for pre-registered runners or $25 for day-of registration. The first 100 registrants receive a commemorative race water bottle.
The first-place male and female finishers will each receive a $100 gift card to Elite Feet, and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.
More information about the race, including a collection of historic race photos and archived race results is available online at memorialtrailrun.com.