The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Danville borough and the Cooper, Liberty, Mahoning, Mayberry, Valley and West Hemlock townships in Montour County. FEMA invites community stakeholders to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local community, state and FEMA officials, and significant community review has already taken place.
Before the maps become final, community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments. The 90-day appeal period began on Dec. 26.
Residents and business owners are also encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.
Residents may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect. An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim. Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information—such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary—they can submit a written comment.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Residents may submit appeals and comments through their local floodplain administrator. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: . Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region III Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer:
For more information about the flood maps:
Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Residents can learn more about flood insurance options by talking with their insurance agent, visiting , or calling 1-800-427-4661.