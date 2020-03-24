DANVILLE — The FFA group gives students opportunities beyond agriculture.
Danville Area High School FFA members participate in a variety of activities including public speaking, a science fair and a truck tractor restoration along with projects related to agriculture.
The FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, headed a collection of food, paper products and money for the Ronald McDonald House in the Danville district. Members collected the items, valued at $2,204, and delivered them March 10 to the Ronald McDonald House. It is one of their largest community service projects.
Junior Kate Woodruff is scheduled to compete in regional public speaking April 22 at Penn Tech, in Williamsport. She will speak about conservation.
Senior Morgan Clemens will compete in the senior prepared speech category.
Katherine Rapp, a ninth-grader, will advance to state judging in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science with her exhibit of "Prediction of Somatic Cell Count in Real Time Through Thermal Imaging," said agriculture sciences teacher and FFA co-adviser Kelly Smith-Wells. Michael Shultz also teaches agriculture sciences and is an FFA co-adviser.
FFA members won $800 from Lancaster Farming Magazine in January during the Pennsylvania Farm Show for their presentation and restoration of a green tractor from the Shultz family. Junior Reed Shultz, 17, Shultz's son, said the Toro General dates to about 1950. Several students worked on it along with all classes assisting since September. The money will go toward the cost of the restoration of the tractor to be used in parades.
Reed Shultz plans to study welding in college. His family runs a dairy farm.
Three FFA members in January received the highest state FFA award — the Keystone — during the farm show. They are President Morgan Clemens, Mackenzee Povish and Breyann Johnson. They are all seniors.
Danville Area High School has 142 FFA members including eight students from the Millville, Warrior Run, Milton, Shamokin and Shikellamy districts that don't have FFA programs, Smith-Wells said. The students pay to attend starting in ninth grade and will graduate from Danville. Students in the agriculture sciences program don't have to be local members of FFA, she said.
"There are a lot of opportunities in FFA. They can take what they learn in class and their supervised agriculture experience and use it to compete in career development events and leadership development events such as public speaking," she said. The agriculture science fair is a career development event.
Some members enter animals at the farm show, Bloomsburg Fair and Montour-DeLong Community Fair.
At Danville Area High School, some students work in the greenhouse to prepare for their spring plant sale around Mother's Day. Smith-Wells said they use what they have learned in their greenhouse management class. They can compete in FFA nursery and landscape career development events and one student's supervised agriculture educational experience is working at Whitenight's Farm Market in Riverside. The plant sale benefits FFA event transportation costs.
Other students are raising chicks from eggs and studying them daily in areas such as types of commercial feed.
Alex Beyer, an 18-year-old senior, worked on the tractor restoration and joined FFA because his older brother and sister were members. He plans to work on the family farm, which consists of poultry, dairy and crops, after he graduates.
Woodruff, a 17-year-old junior, said her dad, Michael, was in FFA when he was in high school and "it was always something I looked forward to." She helped with the tractor project and welded in school.
She will compete in public speaking in April and chose conservation because her dad serves on the Montour County Conservation Board and she has attended some of its meetings.
She plans to go to a trade school and help out on her family's farm after she graduates.
Senior Breyann Johnson, 17, joined FFA after Clemens suggested she become a member. In addition to participating in the tractor project, she participated in an agriculture science fair and horse evaluations at the Bloomsburg Fair and at an interstate conference competition.
She plans to study a trade and start her own business. She likes FFA, where "a whole bunch of kids can relate to some topics and can help each other out," said Johnson.
Clemens, 17, a senior, used to go to Shamokin High School, enrolled in a cyber school during a teacher strike, found the Danville program and transferred there.
The Clemens have a farm with chickens, horses, beef, goats and hay.
She said FFA helped her overcome shyness and become more outgoing through public speaking, leadership and organizational skills.
She plans to study animal science at Penn State and hopes to work in pathology-related research.