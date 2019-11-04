RIVERSIDE — It's not too early to think about buying live Christmas trees.
Southside Fire Company Chief Nicholas Fowler told the Riverside Borough Council Monday the company's annual tree sale begins on Black Friday, which is Nov. 29, at the fire company's pavilion, along Avenue D.
Fowler said the company sold all but one tree last year. The sale is one of the company's major fundraisers for the year.
He said Douglas firs are hard to come by this year. Southside purchased Douglas firs and Frasier trees from a Grovania supplier.
"We have been through four vendors for Douglas firs" since the company has been selling trees, he said. It takes seven to eight years to grow a Christmas tree, Fowler said.
Sales on Black Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sales on Saturdays will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday sales will be noon to 5 p.m. and sales Thursdays and other Fridays will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
He said Southside has begun billing for all calls in Rush and Mayberry townships. The cost is paid by individuals' insurance, he said.
Playground equipment
Mayor John LaMotte said the borough has applied for a Walmart grant for two new pieces of Playworld playground equipment at the borough park.
Borough secretary Debbie Bausch said the playground is packed in the summertime. "It's incredible how much it's used," she said.
Council president Carolyn Bausch said kids using the playground come from the area, including Danville and Rush Township.