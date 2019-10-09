DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to 16 calls in September, according to Borough Fire Chief Ken Strausser.
Twenty-eight firefighters were involved with a total of 620.5 hours.
Hours included 33.5 at fires, 34 at accidents, 141 training, 67 on maintenance, 138 on public service, 15 on investigations and 192 with the rehab unit.
Calls included an accident Sept. 1 at Molter and Mainzer Hill roads in Riverside; an investigation Sept. 3 at Chamber and Upper Mulberry streets; a trash fire Sept. 3 at 96 Eyer Road in Mahoning Township; a structure fire Sept. 4 at 3373 Point Township Drive in Point Township; an automatic fire alarm Sept. 6 at 480 Railroad St.; an accident Sept. 12 at 920 Elysburg Road in Rush Township; an automatic alarm Sept. 18 at 1985 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; a gas leak Sept. 20 at 332 E. Front St.; the rehab unit at the Bloomsburg Fair Sept. 21, 22 and 23; a gas leak Sept. 24 at 9 Ridge Drive in Cooper Township; an automatic alarm Sept. 25 at 543 Church St.; an accident Sept. 29 at 2184 Montour Blvd. in Cooper Township; a vehicle fire Sept. 30 at 122 N. Academy Ave. in Mahoning Township; and a structure Sept. 30 at 472 W. Mahoning St.