DANVILLE — Danville Fire Department Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger has made the box alarm system in Danville more efficient.
He said the 911 center has what is known as a box alarm system, which dispatches different apparatus for different types of calls in Danville.
Buckenberger has changed it to be more efficient and less of a liability issue. He said it will cut down on maintenance costs and the cost of putting fire apparatus on the road.
Buckenberger said the biggest liability is people in personal vehicles running red lights and stop signs to rush to a fire station when a call comes in.
He said it has become a mess with all kinds of pieces of apparatus responding to an accident.
"A rescue truck is a must because it carries the jaws of life and a piece of apparatus out of that ward will respond," he told Danville Borough Council members Tuesday night. He said not more than two pieces of apparatus would respond at one time along with an ambulance and fire police to a routine accident call.
He has also changed the box alarm system when the ambulance service requests help in lifting a larger person from the fire department. That will result in two small pieces of apparatus responding to that type of call for assistance, he said. Before, a variety of apparatus was dispatched.
Buckenberger also said he will distribute a fire handbook to his assistant chiefs to give to homeowners in the borough and to Cooper Township, which the borough fire department covers, to homeowners whose homes are heavily damaged.
He said it serves as a good guide after a fire.
"I have told my students at the fire academy to take a video of every room and narrate it as you go through. Once a house is totaled, a lot of times people forget what was in a room," he said.
The guide will be a big help to insurance adjusters, he said.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank said the guide "is very helpful."
In other business, the council:
Allowed the Ferry Street Growers Market to change its opening date from the third Saturday in May to the second Saturday in May, which is the day before Mother's Day.
Voted to consider the transfer of Matthew Aurand from flood technician to a borough water plant operator. He submitted a letter expressing his interest in the position. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said she and the personnel committee met with him Tuesday.
Learned health officer Scott Smith found OIP had a potential chemical contamination in pasta with vodka sauce causing a customer to experience a burning sensation on the lips and in the mouth. He found the vodka in the sauce wasn't completely cooked out.
January reports
The borough code office issued building permits in January that included $2,979 for an interior alteration at 179 Northumberland St.; $54 for a roof over an egress at 833 C 201; $379 to convert one to two residences at 938 Cherry St.; $104 for a demolition at 929-933 Grand St.; $54 for exterior stairs at 249 Center St.; and $104 for a demolition at 230 Mill St.
Property maintenance work included one door hanger, two complaints, three personal contacts, two courtesy notices, one enforcement notice, 24 qualify of life courtesies, one quality of life ticket and one qualify of life citation. There were 55 rental inspections.